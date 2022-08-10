ACCOMPLISHED Wagga footballer Mitch Daniher is set to be inducted into the AFL Canberra Hall of Fame.
Daniher's inclusion, along with three other former players, an administrator and an umpire, will be celebrated at an event in Canberra on Friday, August 26 - the eve of the AFL Canberra grand final.
Daniher, a Turvey Park junior, played 141 games at AFL Canberra club Queanbeyan from 2005 to 2013 and was part of the club's famous 2012 premiership.
He represented ACT over six years, captaining the representative team in 2011, and was a dual Mulrooney Medallist, winning the league best and fairest in 2009 and 2010.
Daniher won three club best and fairests at Queanbeyan, along with a runner up finish, during a successful period for the club.
The 36-year-old finished his career in the Riverina League at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
AFL Canberra competition manager Firas Shahin said Daniher will now be recognised as an immortal of the ACT competition.
"Football has a rich history in the ACT and the Hall of Fame is testament to that," Shahin said.
"The latest group of former players, umpires and administrators are now immortal in our competition and should be celebrated by their clubs. Congratulations to the six inductees...you are all thoroughly deserving of this accolade."
