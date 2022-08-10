TWO of the region's brightest products have been invited to this year's AFL Draft Combine.
Osborne's Nick Madden and Griffith's Harry Rowston are two of the 67 young footballers that have been invited to the combine.
An invitation means the pair received nominations from at least three AFL clubs.
Rowston impressed with a huge national championships for the Allies, while Madden is widely considered one of the most exciting ruck prospects in this year's draft crop.
The combine will be held in Melbourne from Friday October 7 to Sunday October 9.
Interviews with clubs and medical screenings will be held on the first two days at Marvel Stadium before the combine finishes with physical testing at Melbourne Park on the Sunday.
Among the tests the footballers will be put through are a two kilometre time trial, 20m sprint, agility test and vertical jump.
AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said the combine provided a great opportunity for players to showcase their physical ability ahead of the draft.
"The draft combine sees the best players from across Australia come together to showcase their abilities in front of AFL clubs," Sheehan said.
"The players invited to the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine are considered by AFL clubs to be the leading prospects for the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.
"We are very excited about the high level of talent within this group of future stars of the AFL and it is extremely pleasing to have all states and territories represented as we return to a national combine for the first time in three years."
