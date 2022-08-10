The Daily Advertiser

Osborne's Nick Madden and Griffith's Harry Rowston invited to 2022 AFL Draft Combine

MM
By Matt Malone
August 10 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RISING STAR: Nick Madden in action for Kildare Catholic College in the Carroll Cup at Robertson Oval. Picture: Les Smith

TWO of the region's brightest products have been invited to this year's AFL Draft Combine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.