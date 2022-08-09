Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe has been left wondering if his side will reach their ceiling after a disappointing first quarter performance led to a four-point loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.
The Goannas came into the important clash looking to win their seventh game in a row, however went into quarter time 32-points down after the Demons kicked the opening five goals of the game.
Rowe said that his side has the ability to match it with the best sides in the competition, however they needed to make it happen.
"I did send a pretty strong message to the group after the game that we might not hit our ceiling," Rowe said.
"It is just not going to happen, you need to make it happen.
"When I see those mistakes it's just unforgivable now, as it is late in the season and you have so many training sessions under your belt.
"That is what we have got to work on as a group, before we generally move forward with absolute confidence in the brand of footy that we are playing."
While the Goannas' six-game winning streak included wins over fellow finals contenders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon, Rowe said they still had some work to do to make sure they are beating top teams regularly.
"Our capabilities are there, but when it comes to the execution over four quarters and making it a regular habit of beating the best teams we have gone one win and one loss with Coolamon and Ganmain and lost both to 'Gullie," he said.
"At the moment we are chasing and that is fact, but we have got to live with that and fix that between now and the finals series."
Rowe described the feeling after the game as a bit of a 'Jekyll & Hyde' situation as there were both positives and negatives to take away from the contest.
After quarter-time, the Goannas kicked eight goals to three and actually grabbed the lead for nine minutes during the final quarter, with the resilience of the group pleasing Rowe.
"There is a fair bit to take from it in a positive sense," he said.
"Coming up to the mark against the ladder leaders and being able to fight back.
"Then showing resilience, belief and desire to work our way back into the contest."
However he was then disappointed how his side again failed to fire in the first quarter against a quality side.
"Under no circumstance should we find ourselves five goals to zip down at quarter time," Rowe said.
"We rate 'Gullie really highly and I would never take anything away from them and they did play well during that first quarter.
"But week after week we just keep coming out and fumbling the footy and we turn the ball over by foot in that first quarter when it's at it's hottest.
"We really struggle to compose ourselves when the game is at it's hottest early and we have been found wanting."
The Goannas have the bye this weekend before heading to Maher Oval to face Turvey Park who they will mostly likely also face the following week in the elimination final held at Robertson Oval.
