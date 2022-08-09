NORTH Wagga are keen to explore the option of entering their under 17 team in the Riverina League next season.
That was the view of North Wagga president Brendan Nilsen after the Saints were one of four Farrer League clubs to have their application to join the Riverina League rejected on Tuesday.
Nilsen was disappointed that the Saints missed out but was happy with the review process, having been involved since right from the start.
But his concerns immediately moved to the club's under 17 team and what to do with it in 2023.
"My biggest concern is the 17s competition in the Farrer League," Nilsen said.
"We lost nine players this year, some of them could have potentially been playing firsts.
"It's urgent. And we've been screaming it for 12 months or more but clubs, everyone's in their own silos doing their own thing, and some clubs don't care."
North Wagga has been one of the strongest under 17 clubs since the Farrer League reintroduced the age group in 2009.
The number of teams in the competition has swayed during that time but have taken a significant dive in recent years with four teams taking part in the past two seasons respectively.
All of the club's numbers have taken a hit during that time, most notably North Wagga, and Nilsen said it's time for the AFL to step in and find a solution.
"We've been trying to get more than the six (teams) for four or five years and then it's just faded away," Nilsen said.
"We'll be asking if we can put our 17s up into the other comp and that will still wreck the 17s in the Farrer.
"We don't want to do that and this is what I mean, it shouldn't be so much the presidents or the clubs driving it, the CMC and the AFL need to be pushing the clubs that haven't got them.
"That's the frustration."
As part of the announcement on Tuesday, one of the compliance areas for improvement listed for North Wagga was the uncertainty around their ability to field an under 17 team in 2023 with no under 15 team this year.
