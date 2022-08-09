The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga president Brendan Nilsen calls for urgent attention to Farrer League under 17.5 competition

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRENGTH: North Wagga celebrate their last 17 premiership back in 2016.

NORTH Wagga are keen to explore the option of entering their under 17 team in the Riverina League next season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.