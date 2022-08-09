AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons has launched a staunch defence of the review process after they announced there will be no change to the make-up of the two senior competitions next year.
AFL Riverina unveiled the successful applicants for the new-look 2023 Riverina League competition on Tuesday and it was all nine existing clubs that were successful.
AFL Riverina's nomination assessment group recommended that the applications from four Farrer League clubs - North Wagga, East Wagga-Kooringal, Marrar and Northern Jets - be rejected, a decision that was ratified by the board.
It means both the Riverina and Farrer leagues will remain nine-club competitions next season, ending months of conjecture and concern about what impact any changes would make.
Irons stood by the review process and backed that it had been a worthwhile exercise despite the lack of change.
Yes, we believe it has," Irons said.
"It has provided an opportunity for clubs to review where they were at and where they want to be and it's developed some tools for them to set a course for their club over the next few years and also to be able to measure the criteria or goals that they want to obtain that they can review that year on year.
"It helps with new people coming on to the committee that they can see the direction the club is going as well."
Irons added that the AFL Riverina board was satisfied with the recommendations made to them by the assessment group, that was chaired by Jason McPherson.
"Yes we're happy with the outcome that the assessment committee has recommended to the board and we continue on the path forward with the recommendations from the review report," he said.
"The Riverina Football Netball League will have nine teams. We have four clubs who have missed out and we will go through some feedback with them around their applications should they wish to submit again in 12 months time that will be considered then."
North Wagga president Brendan Nilsen was disappointed to be rejected but backed the review process.
"We're disappointed, yep, but I can see by having the meeting we did, we can identify where we're short. They pretty well identified what we identified," Nilsen said.
"Everyone will be going off about it because we've done all this work and no result, but at least now everyone will know the gaps. It's a process.
"I'm a bit disappointed because we would have loved to be playing every weekend, every side, and I don't think we'd go too bad. So I'm a little bit disappointed but I'm happy with the process."
Marrar president John Carroll was not shocked to learn of the Bombers' rejection but was pleased to see the Farrer League remain at nine clubs.
"We probably knew all along that we didn't meet all of the criteria but the reason why we did apply in the first place, if they had stuck to that first format of the premier league and the community league, well there was every chance we would have lost a good percentage of players and be left behind so it would have been no good to anyone," Carroll said.
"We've been told we did everything right and what we put up in terms of our future planning, was spot on, it was just that one box (juniors) that we didn't tick and we're working on that.
"The Farrer League, we just need a few more under 17 teams, as we know, but it's a bloody good competition."
