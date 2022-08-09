The Daily Advertiser

AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons insists all 14 applications were treated on their merits

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 10 2022 - 5:26am, first published August 9 2022 - 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EQUAL TREATMENT: Marrar's Toby Lawler marks in a trial game against Riverina League club Griffith last year. AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons says all clubs were treated fairly in the application process, no matter their background.

AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons has not ruled out changes to the make-up of both Riverina and Farrer League competitions in 12 months time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.