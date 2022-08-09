AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons has not ruled out changes to the make-up of both Riverina and Farrer League competitions in 12 months time.
All nine existing Riverina League clubs were successful in their application for the 'premier' competition in season 2023.
The four Farrer League clubs that applied - North Wagga, East Wagga-Kooringal, Marrar and Northern Jets - were all denied entry.
Irons insists a couple of the Farrer applications weren't far off from gaining entry in the Riverina League.
"They were close. But there were a couple of things that they weren't quite on the mark and the assessment committee felt that in the first year it wasn't the right time for them to take the step up without first addressing those points," Irons said.
Irons encouraged clubs to re-apply in 12 months time while reminding clubs that all decisions will be reviewed at the same time.
"Yes we are, we're open to considering (the applications again) and the assessment committee has identified some areas of improvement for the Riverina Football Netball League clubs that will be monitored over the next 12 months as well," he said.
"Everyone's got some areas to work on and it will reviewed again next year."
While open to adding clubs to the Riverina League, Irons insists they don't want to rob one competition to bolster another.
"We've set out from the start that we want two competitions that were between eight to 10 teams and that will continue in any decisions we make," he said.
"We've got to ensure that we do have that balance between competitions to ensure that they're both viable."
Irons maintains AFL Riverina were open to change throughout the nomination process. He says it was purely coincidence that all 14 applicants remained in their existing homes.
"Everyone was required to submit the same documents and they got assessed on that, on their compliance with what they've submitted," he said.
"Some clubs have submitted better documents than others and some of those Farrer clubs did have really strong applications but there are other areas where there was some non-compliance or areas for improvement, which reduced their ratings.
"Yes they have been treated on the same criteria and assessment as the nine clubs that will participate in the RFL next year."
AFL Riverina told clubs on Tuesday that it will now focus on finalising the structure of the Farrer League competition for 2023.
Irons said most of that will be working with clubs that did not go through the application process to ensure their health and long-term sustainability.
"The next step is the for the Farrer League clubs that have missed out, we'll provide feedback in a sit down forum with those areas," he said.
"We also need to take the opportunity to sit down with the five clubs that haven't gone through this process and do some assessment of them and encourage them to adopt the tools the other clubs have now all developed to help set their direction and help set goals for them as well.
"Because there are areas of improvement for every club that needs to be addressed in ensuring that they're continuing to be sustainable into the future."
