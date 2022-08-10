Collingullie-Glenfield Park will look to secure the minor premiership this weekend when they host Leeton-Whitton, however will do so without one of their key defenders.
Harry Radley left the field during the second quarter in Saturday's game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes after a heavy collision and although initial thoughts were that he had a broken collarbone, it appears the injury may not be as bad as first appeared.
Demons co-coach Brett Somerville confirmed that Radley would definitely miss the game against the Crows, however they were still awaiting details on when the defender may be able to return.
"We don't know the diagnosis yet, but we don't think it's too bad," Somerville said.
"He has got to go back to the physio, he will miss this week anyway then he will go back and see if he needs scans or anything.
"He hasn't had any operations and there is no break, so we will just have to wait and see."
In more promising news for the Demons, Andrew Clifford will likely return to the side after being a late omission against the Goannas while James Pope will hopefully hit the training track this week as he returns from an ankle injury.
Somerville said he was pleased to get the four points against the Goannas with a great start and finish to the game allowing the Demons to hold on for the important win.
"We were obviously pleased with the endeavour early and late," he said.
"To get the four points in a close one was really good in those conditions against Mango, who put it to us pretty heavily after we got the start.
"But we are happy to come away with the four points for sure."
The four-point win over the Goannas had a massive impact on the placing of the top five teams and it means that the Demons now have one hand on the minor premiership, with a win against either Leeton or Coolamon securing a week off in the first week of finals.
"It would be handy to lock up top spot early and it's nice that we have got the opportunity," Somerville said.
"The boys will be pretty keen to get out there and put in a good performance in this week."
Crossroads Oval has been a happy hunting ground for the Crows over the past six clashes with Collingullie only grabbing victory twice over that period.
With the Crows coming off a scoreless performance against Coolamon last Saturday, Somerville expects a tough contest this weekend.
"For whatever reason, whenever they come to Collingullie they put on a really good show," he said.
"We definitely won't be taking them lightly.
"We have got guys who are playing for spots so the individual performance is key for these guys.
"So we don't expect that we will have any problems with motivation this week."
