Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong midfielder Michael Rothnie is in danger of missing the Lions' first final.
Rothnie is facing a two-game suspension after being charged with rough conduct for a tackle on Turvey Park captain Jack Haggar in Sunday's 37-point win at Ganmain Sportsground.
Turvey Park requested a review of footage and it resulted in Rothnie being charged with rough conduct, with the tackle graded as careless, high contact and high impact.
The grading equals a three-game suspension but Rothnie can accept two games with an early guilty plea.
The Lions face Narrandera on Saturday before having the final round bye. It means he is danger of missing GGGM's first final, in what looks likely to be the qualifying final against Coolamon.
The tackle left Haggar concussed and he played no further part in the game.
The Lions have until 4pm on Wednesday to make their decision.
Meantime, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes mid-season recruit Nelson Foley will miss at least two finals, should the Goannas make it that far, after accepting a three-game suspension for using abusive, insulting or abusive/obscene towards or in relation to an umpire.
Foley's actions came after the full-time siren at Mangoplah Sportsground on Saturday, where the Goannas lost to Collingullie-Glenfield Park by four points.
MCUE have the bye this week so he will miss the final round clash with Turvey Park, along with two finals, should the Goannas progress that far.
They are set to meet the Bulldogs in the elimination final.
Meanwhile, North Wagga ruckman Matt Parks will also miss finals after the Saints accepted his two-game suspension.
Parks was able to accept a two-game ban with an early guilty plea for front on contact on Charles Sturt University's Harry Turner.
He will miss the final round clash with Barellan, and then the elimination final.
