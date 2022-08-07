GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong ensured they are on track to enter finals with momentum after casting aside a fellow top five team in Turvey Park on Sunday.
A dominant half hour period either side of half-time saw the Lions pile on nine goals and it proved the match-winning period as GGGM ran out 37-point winners 14.9 (93) to 9.2 (56) at Ganmain Sportsground.
GGGM certainly got on top from the outset but put the foot down midway through the second term as they nine goals in a 23-minute period either side of the main break that saw the margin extend from eight points to 59.
To Turvey Park's credit, they never gave in and kicked the final three goals of the third term, and two of the three in a scrappy last quarter to lessen the damage.
In an at-times fiery affair, the Bulldogs also managed to fight the game out after losing Ben Lewington to a shoulder injury before half-time, Baxter Wallett for a period during the third term after an off-the-ball incident and captain Jack Haggar to concussion late in the game.
But for GGGM, who have the final round bye, it was important to be playing good footy as only four quarters now separate them and finals football.
"We said at the end of the game, it's a fantastic result, the way we played for three quarters was really impressive," GGGM coach Sam Martyn said.
"It was great to see what we've been working really hard on at training come to fruition.
"They're a quality outfit, they're going to play finals this year and rightfully so so we can't discredit how good of a team Turvey are, they've challenged some really good football sides this year, so to win in the way we did, it was really pleasing but the best thing for us is there's definitely still some things to work on, especially to our standards throughout the week in preparation for finals."
Martyn believes their best football, that was on display for periods on Sunday, will take them a long way come finals.
"Absolutely. Watching that tape back throughout the week will be fantastic to pick bits out of that to show the team the brand of football we're capable of," he said.
"Just our ball movement at times was really clinical but it comes on the back of our pressure. When our pressure's on, and it deviated there in that last quarter and as you see we allow teams back into the game, we've just got to make sure we're playing consistent four quarters. We're probably yet to find that, but that's the thing, we're still a work in progress, even to this point of the year, which is good."
The best thing for the Lions was the successful return of star midfielder Matt Hamblin and fellow young gun Tom Sase from long lay-offs.
Both got through unscathed with an ankle injury to Lachlan Parker the only fresh concern for GGGM.
They are now on track to face Coolamon in the qualifying final.
"It's out of our control now. We can't control finishing on that pole position, we've just got to focus on the second and third game and every quarter now is to fine tune for that because we understand we've got the bye in the last round of the year," Martyn said.
Michael Rothnie was brilliant for the Lions, with Mitch Taylor, Tom Anderson and Zac Burhop also seeing plenty of the ball.
Full-time
GGGM Lions 3.2 9.7 13.7 14.9 (93)
Turvey Park Bulldogs 1.0 4.1 7.2 9.2 (56)
GOALS: GGGM Lions: J.Olsson 3, M.Rothnie 3, M.Taylor 2, T.Anderson 2, J.Lander 2, M.Knagge 1, G.Alexander 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs: C.Baxter 3, A.Emery 2, R.Weidemann 2, H.Woods 1, B.Wallett 1
BEST: GGGM Lions: M.Taylor, M.Rothnie, T.Anderson, J.Lander, K.Mahon, B.Walsh; Turvey Park Bulldogs: R.Weidemann, E.Weidemann, J.White, A.Emery, C.Baxter, H.Woods.
