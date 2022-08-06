The Daily Advertiser

Griffith have continued their strong run to the end of the season after taking a tight six point win over Wagga Tigers

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 6 2022 - 1:00pm
FANTASTIC: Griffith's Sam Foley was great for the Swans. Picture: Liam Warren

Griffith have won their second game in a row after narrowly defeating the Wagga Tigers by six-points.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

