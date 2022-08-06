Griffith have won their second game in a row after narrowly defeating the Wagga Tigers by six-points.
The Swans inaccuracy nearly cost them dearly, however they were able to do enough to record the 7.14 (56) to 8.2 (50) win.
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer said it was good to get another win in the back half of the season and they had a point to prove after losing heavily to the Tigers earlier this year.
"We want to finish the year off strongly," Dreyer said.
"We felt this game was a genuine chance, they beat us easy the first round so we had a bit of a point to prove.
"Our training and our build up has been good, so it was nice to put it together."
The win against the Tigers adds to the victory over Turvey Park before the bye for the Swans and Dreyer said it has been great for momentum to have this success in the final few rounds.
"You can see that there is improvements as we only had the two wins last year," he said.
"If we can can finish with four or five wins this year there is obviously improvement.
"The boys are getting bigger and stronger and more used to playing senior footy.
"It's just all about next year and getting momentum and taking it to pre-season and building on that."
The Swans trailed at both the quarter and half time breaks before taking a seven-point lead into the final change.
From there though they kicked 1.6 in the final quarter and consequently kept the accurate Tigers in the game right until the final siren.
Dreyer admitted their accuracy wasn't up to scratch today.
"We didn't kick well," he said.
"We kicked a lot of points and were 1.6 in the last quarter, which allowed them to stay in the hunt.
"So the game wasn't really out of contention until right at the end.
"That was one area where we were poor today, which is something that we haven't had trouble with in the past.
"But we got the win in the end."
Slippery conditions greeted both sides in the first half before sunshine and a bit of a breeze improved playing conditions after half time.
Despite it drying up, Dreyer admitted it was a contested game of footy for the whole afternoon.
"It was a fairly well contested game," he said.
"Both sides had a real crack."
Swans fullback Jamie Best was the Swans best while Jack Rowston, Nathan Richards, Sam Foley and Sam Daniel all had strong performances.
Full time
Griffith 1.3 3.5 6.8 7.14 (56)
Wagga Tigers 2.0 4.1 6.1 8.2 (50)
GOALS: Griffith: P.Payne 3, O.Bartter 1, K.Spencer 1, S.Daniel 1, T.Argus 1, J.Whitworth 1; Wagga Tigers: M.Stephenson 2, H.Wooden 2, J.Cornell 1, X.Heeney 1, B.Bigham 1, C.Pavitt 1
BEST: Griffith: J.Best, J.Rowston, S.Foley, P.Payne, N.Richards, J.Girdler; Wagga Tigers: B.Morton, L.Shepherd, M.Stephenson, A.Bennett, J.Cornell, J.Scarr
