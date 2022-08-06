Albury keeps season alive with big win over CSU

Albury have set up a winner takes all clash with Ag College after posting a big win over an undermanned CSU.
The Steamers moved within three points of Aggies ahead of their clash on Saturday with the winner to play finals after a 60-0 win at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Advertisement
Coach James Kora was happy to take the victory.
"The boys played pretty well today but Reddies were down on numbers again, a lot of players had to back up," Kora said.
"They weren't the Reddies from the first round so I don't know how to take the game.
"Our line out and structures were good and we managed to tackle and clean out."
However Kora knows his team will need to be better to reverse the earlier result against Ag College.
However they will be boosted by having home ground advantage.
"We're going to have to be on our game as they are still a handy outfit and if they play like they did last time and we don't man up we'll get destroyed," Kora said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.