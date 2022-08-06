The Daily Advertiser

Albury keeps season alive with big win over CSU

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 6 2022 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
Harrison Goggin scored a hat-trick in Albury's win over CSU on Saturday.

Albury have set up a winner takes all clash with Ag College after posting a big win over an undermanned CSU.

