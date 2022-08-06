Coolamon have returned to the Riverina League top-three after securing a 78-point win over Leeton-Whitton.
The Hoppers got off to a great start in wet conditions kicking three goals in the first quarter and they never looked back as they recorded a 11.12 (78) to 0.0 (0) win over the Crows.
Hoppers co-coach Jake Barrett said that they were happy to get the result and crucially lift themselves back into the top-three.
"It definitely helps us going forward," Barrett said.
"I think in the next two games we need to win at least once to make sure that we stay in that third position.
"But we were just worried about ourselves today, we still needed to make sure we went over there and footy was in the forefront of our mind.
"Going over to Leeton is always dangerous as they can make it a bit of a fortress at times."
"We played the way we wanted to play and we just wanted to make sure we had a good start, because we were pretty slow last week out of the barriers against Turvey.
"We managed to hold that for the whole game which was good."
The Hoppers defence were unreal today and prevented the Crows from hitting the scoreboard with Barrett claiming they have been fantastic all year.
"They have been pretty consistent all year," he said.
"Besides that second game against Ganmain, we have kept teams pretty low and it's a credit to them.
"Compared to the year before, our defence has been 10 times better.
"They work really well together and they have a great relationship down there."
Cooper McKelvie played his first game of first grade since round two and Barrett was happy with his performance.
"He was really good," he said.
"He was playing a high half-forward role today and we just said bring your pressure and intensity.
"That's exactly what he did and he would've had over 10 tackles today.
"He ran really hard and he found a bit of ball on top of that, but it was good to see him out there that's for sure.
"He should be happy with that first hit out and hopefully he builds on from here."
There was a number of good performers from the Hoppers today, however Barrett believed Jeremy Sykes, Matt McGowan and Shae Darcy were exceptionally good.
"Jeremy Sykes was unreal today for us," he said.
"He was very silky and he did some really nice things today for us.
"Matt McGowan's pressure and tackling all day was phenomenal.
"He took some good grabs but it was once he hit the ground, it was like he was another midfielder at times.
"Then Shae Darcy had another solid game and was clean with the footy."
Bailey Hilton made his first grade debut for the Hoppers with Barrett saying he should hold his head high after a great performance.
"He's a quick little fella and he's hard at the footy," he said.
"He was ferocious at times with his tackling which is unreal.
"He's someone who didn't just get given his spot, he definitely forced his way in that's for sure.
"He played well today and he should be really proud."
Full time
Coolamon 3.1 5.5 9.8 11.12 (78)
Leeton Whitton 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Coolamon: J.Redfern 3, W.Graetz 2, A.Clarke 1, A.Macauley 1, B.Hilton 1, C.Mckelvie 1, M.McGowan 1, S.Darcy 1;
BEST: Coolamon: J.Sykes, S.Darcy, M.McGowan, J.Barrett, C.Mckelvie, J.Carroll; Leeton Whitton: M.Dryburgh, T.Meline, W.Wakeman, J.Turner, N.Ryan, D.Hillam
