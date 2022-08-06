The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon keep Leeton-Whitton scoreless to record 78-point win and jump back into third-position on the Riverina League ladder

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 6 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPERB: Jeremy Sykes had a great game for the Hoppers. Picture: Les Smith

Coolamon have returned to the Riverina League top-three after securing a 78-point win over Leeton-Whitton.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.