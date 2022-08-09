The Daily Advertiser

AFL Riverina confirm no changes to nine-team Riverina League for season 2023

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 9 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:38am
NO LUCK: East Wagga-Kooringal's Luke Cuthbert and North Wagga's Jack Flood compete for the ball in a Farrer League game early in the season at McPherson Oval. Picture: Les Smith

THERE will be no changes to the make up of the Riverina League next season.

