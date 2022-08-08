Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes recruit Nelson Foley could have played his last game of the season.
Foley, who only signed on just before the June 30 deadline, has been charged over an incident with an umpire after the final siren following their four-point loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.
Advertisement
Foley has been charged with using abusive, insulting or abusive/obscene towards or in relation to an umpire at Mangoplah Sportsground.
He is facing a four-week ban, which can be reduced to three with an early guilty plea.
With the Goannas having the bye this week they only have one more regular season game, against Turvey Park on August 20 before the start of the finals.
READ MORE
Meanwhile North Wagga ruckman Matt Parks has been charged with making front-on contact with Harry Turner in the loss to Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
The incident around 10 minutes into the first quarter was the last involvement Turner had in the game and he is expected to miss another crucial clash for the Bushpigs on Saturday when they face The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park looking to hold onto fifth place.
Parks was charged with carelessly or intentionally bumping or making forceful contact to an opponent from front on when that player had their head down over the football.
The incident was graded careless, the contact high and the impact high.
As such he's facing a three-week suspension, which can be reduced to two with an early guilty plea.
If he accepts the sanction it means not only will Parks miss the final round clash with Barellan on Saturday but also the elimination final.
The Two Blues are one of three teams the Saints could face in the first week of finals.
They are currently two points behind CSU and Northern Jets, who are only separated by percentage, with all three teams taking on teams above them on the ladder on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.