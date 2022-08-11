NORTHERN Jets will be without young gun Charlie McCormack as they fight to save their season for a second week in a row on Saturday.
A week after keeping it alive with a derby win over Temora, the Jets face a scenario of a different kind in the final round of the Farrer League.
The Jets are sixth, just four percentage points behind Charles Sturt University.
The Jets host second-placed East Wagga-Kooringal at Ariah Park Sportsground on Saturday, while the Bushpigs host third-placed The Rock-Yerong Creek at Peter Hastie Oval.
EWK and TRYC will meet in the qualifying final the following week, regardless of Saturday's results.
Jets coach Josh Avis said the message to his troops will be to leave everything out there on Saturday.
"Something sort of similar. It is our grand final and we said that on the weekend, this is our grand final, this is what finals is, we have to go all in today so it will probably be something similar this week," Avis said.
"That we did what we needed to do last week, it was disappointing that things didn't go our way with other results but it's important that we win and then tomorrow presents itself.
"There will be an element of there's no tomorrow."
Avis hasn't bothered to do that maths involved around the four percentage points and said the Jets focus will be relatively simple.
"The first thing is winning, and then if we don't win by enough then that's just such if life, I think," he said.
"You can't really plan a margin to win by."
The Jets task will be made that little bit tougher by the fact young gun McCormack will miss the game due to under 17 representative commitments.
McCormack kicked three goals in the win over Temora last Saturday and has been one of the shining lights.
Brad McKinnon will also be out with a back injury, while Henry Grinter is likely to return.
"It is what it is. We've shown that we can definitely make do with guys out, it would be nice if we can put it all together and get that much-needed win this weekend," Avis said.
EWK coach Matt Hard said the Hawks won't rest players unnecessarily but they do have a few with injury concerns.
Kassidy Argus (shoulder), Joss Cooper (knee) and Daniel McCarthy (knee) all won't play, while Brocke Argus (hamstring), Luke Cuthbert (hamstring) and Kyle North-Flanagan (knee) are rated 50-50 chances of playing.
