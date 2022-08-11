The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Michael Rothnie will miss the Lions first final after accepting a two match ban

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 11 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIDELINED: GGGM's Michael Rothnie will miss the Lions' next two games. Picture: Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will host Narrandera this Saturday for their last game of the regular season, however will do so without Michael Rothnie.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.