Blues look to complete Challenge Cup mission

Tumut are looking to complete their finals build up by ensuring they become the inaugural winners of Group Nine's Challenge Cup.
The Blues took over possession of the new prize when they got the better of Young last month and are now one win away from securing the $5000 prize.
Initial holders Temora have fired in their challenge ahead of the clash at Twickenham on Sunday.
With Tumut having a bye to finish the season, it only adds incentive to the clash.
Five-eighth Dean Bristow only played half of their 76-6 win over Southcity last week due to an eye complaint.
However he's fit to take his place after being poked in the eye.
"It was some friendly fire," Bristow said.
"I had some blurred vision in one eye but it is right now."
Bristow was pleased to see the Blues put on plenty of points.
It was a question mark hanging over the side approaching the second half of the season and the premiership-winning captain-coach has been impressed with how the side has adjusted.
"It wasn't the plan to go out and score points, we just wanted to play well and keep building off what we've done," Bristow said.
"It was something we probably struggled with at the beginning of the season but it is good to see the hard work we've put in is starting to pay dividends."
However he expects a very different story coming up against the Dragons at Twickenham.
Especially with plenty of rain forecast.
"I don't think the conditions will be too favourable for attack on the weekend and it will be our defence that is the main point going into this week," Bristow said.
"We've been pretty solid since we've come out of the bye rounds with that as well.
"I'm sure it will be a main focus and I'm sure if we can do that it will put us in good stead."
Tumut can not improve their fourth-placed ladder position regardless of the results in the last two rounds.
It means they will have to take the long path to come through three must-win three finals if they are going to make it three straight grand final appearances.
They will host the elimination final at Twickenham on August 27 but Bristow wants to take some momentum into the finals.
"We'll throw everything at this as with the bye next week this is our last game going into finals and we don't want to be going in coming off a loss," he said.
"We can really freshen our bodies up."
Tom Hickson is a chance to make his return after missing wins over Young and Southcity after picking up an ankle complaint against Gundagai.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
