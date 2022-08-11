The Daily Advertiser

Blues look to complete Challenge Cup mission

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 11 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FITNESS TEST: Tom Hickson is a chance to return for Tumut's clash with Temora on Sunday which could determine the fate of the Challenge Cup.

Tumut are looking to complete their finals build up by ensuring they become the inaugural winners of Group Nine's Challenge Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.