The Rock-Yerong Creek to welcome accomplished Canberra footballer Donald Roberts on board

By Matt Malone
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 4:30pm
Donald Roberts celebrates a goal for Eastlake against Ainslie earlier this year. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Rock-Yerong Creek have added another quality footballer to their ranks with the arrival of Canberra footballer Donald Roberts.

