The Rock-Yerong Creek have added another quality footballer to their ranks with the arrival of Canberra footballer Donald Roberts.
The Magpies continue to be the major player over the Farrer League off-season with the addition of Roberts following on from the signings of Curtis Steele and Matt Parks.
Roberts joins his brother James at Victoria Park and arrives as a marquee recruit after having spent a number of years at NEAFL level with Canberra Demons.
A versatile midfielder with the ability to play at either end of the ground, Roberts has been a member of the leadership group at Eastlake in recent seasons.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell is thrilled to welcome Roberts on board.
"Don was one of the original ones we spoke to years ago but he's a pretty loyal fella, he was in the leadership group at Eastlake, the NEAFL collapsed and he wanted to go back and play a few years at Eastlake," Russell explained.
"He came to watch a bit this year, he had a few injury concerns earlier in the year and came to watch some games. Our discussions went from there, he was ready for a new challenge and it helped with that family connection there.
"James' family, they're really wonderful, they came down to most games and really got on board with the whole community style of footy that we offer down this way and that was one of the big drawcards for Don, that it was something different but he could also play with his brother and his family can get behind it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Magpies continued their ascent up the Farrer League ladder this year, qualifying for their first grand final appearance since 2016, before ultimately going down to Marrar by 39 points.
TRYC have kept losses to a minimum since, with the Goulburn-based Dale Cummins the only player that won't return in 2023.
Russell believes Roberts can help the club take the next step.
"He's excited that he saw, as a club, that we're building and the opportunity that he could be part of that was another reason he wants to come down and help us hopefully take another step," he said.
"He was really excited by the community feel and atmosphere and crowds at our games, that it's a community within itself."
The arrival of Roberts is all part of Russell and Brad Aiken's strategy to strengthen the Magpies' midfield.
"He's versatile and can play back or forward as well but we see him as somebody that can add to our midfield depth," he said.
"Where we find that rotation for him will be what fits in with the side best once we get rolling.
"We probably realised that we asked Riley (Budd) and Joey Hancock, in particular, to do a lot of heavy lifting last season. They were playing big midfield minutes. There were others too. It just hopefully gives us two midfield groups that we can roll in and the quality will be there still."
Roberts' qualification as a 'marquee' recruit means he will join the Magpies as just a two-point player. Russell said that was merely a bonus.
"I think we're actually pretty good with the points anyway but to get someone who's played high level footy and can come in and add to the comp and our side is obviously positive," he said.
Roberts is set to buy in to the Magpies as a club with his partner also set to play netball.
While Cummins is the only departure from this year's squad, Dean Biermann and Liam Lupton are both set to miss about a month of football due to an overseas holiday.
