Wagga Cricket are set for a further delay, with November 19 now set as the hopeful start date of the first grade competition

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:32pm, first published 6:30pm
There has been a further two week delay to the start of the Wagga Cricket season that will now see teams hopefully hit the field on November 19.

There are set to be further delays to the start of the Wagga Cricket season.

