There are set to be further delays to the start of the Wagga Cricket season.
November 19 is now the hopeful start date of the first grade competition with continued wet weather leading to a number of delays from the original commencement date of October 15.
The new start date as well as a number of changes to the fixture has been announced following a meeting of Wagga Cricket delegates on Wednesday night.
Wagga Cricket sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon notifying of changes that had been made ahead of the start of the season.
Depending on ground availability the first grade one day competition will commence on December 3 with the Twenty20 competition to be run separately.
The T20 competition will commence on November 19 and will see the six teams separated in pools A and B, with each team to play two round games.
Pool A will consist of South Wagga, Saint Michaels, and Kooringal with Wagga City, Lake Albert and Wagga RSL to compete in pool B.
Following the round games, the team on top of each pool will play off in the grand final which will be held on Wednesday January 25 at Robertson Oval.
The plan is to get two rounds of T20 completed before the start of the one day competition, with the third round of games to be played in mid January.
The changes mean that the fixture for first grade will see teams play in 10 one day games plus their T20 fixtures.
In addition, with the wet summer ahead, all clubs have agreed that if two first grade matches are not completed then that round of matches will not be counted.
While the first grade competition is set to be postponed by a further two weeks, second grade is set to get underway on Saturday on synthetic pitches with them set to begin with four rounds of T20 matches.
Second grade's one day and T20 competition will remain as one competition with the same points allocated for both formats.
All clubs understood that by having only four T20 rounds that they would not play every opposition club in the shorter format of the game.
The second grade season will therefore consist of 10 one day games and four T20 fixtures.
For third and fourth grade, they will both continue to play T20 games with them set to play round three this weekend.
Due to a shortage of ground availability, there will be a couple of grounds that will see double-headers played on them with Henwood Park Bottom, Parramore Park South-North and Anderson Oval singled out as the venues that will host the double-headers.
