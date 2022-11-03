The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Country Club plan to push ahead with country championships as course recovers from floodwater

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sections of Wagga Country Club this week after flooding hit the course. The club plans to push ahead with the club championships this weekend. Picture by Wagga Country Club

WAGGA Country Club plan to push ahead with the opening two rounds of their club championships this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.