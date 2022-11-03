WAGGA Country Club plan to push ahead with the opening two rounds of their club championships this weekend.
The Wagga Country Club course has been closed this week after heavy rain resulted in flooding.
The course was closed on Monday afternoon with staff trapped inside the club due to the flooding and closure of Plumpton Road.
It is set to reopen on Friday in time for Saturday's opening round of the club championships.
Wagga Country Club secretary-manager John Turner said the course has recovered well, all things considered.
"There was some damage to the fenceline and debris everywhere," Turner said.
"It's right now, we've been able to get onto the course (Thursday) morning. It's still very wet, in racing terms it would definitely be a heavy 10 but at this stage we plan to open (Friday) for Friday competition.
"Obviously with the championships this weekend that will enable members to play Friday comp or get in a practice round or some practice.
"We're confident, with the weather turning a bit, there is a little bit of wind, it's meant to be better conditions over the next couple of days so we're confident we'll go ahead.
"We'll review it if the weather conditions change again."
MORE SPORT NEWS
A capacity field of more than 200 golfers are expected to take on the damp Country Club course on Saturday for the opening round, followed by the second on Sunday.
The championships will conclude the following weekend with the final two rounds.
Last month's City of Wagga Open winner, Charles Talbot, headlines a field that also features defending champion Luke Chisholm, previous winner Jarrod Meacham and a talented chasing pack of James Elliott, Kurt Pideski, Scott Blanford and Isaac Molloy, just to name a few.
Turner expects a very competitive event.
"It's a very strong field...it's our biggest event for members and they get very excited to be able to play in it," he said.
"That's why we've closed the course again (on Thursday), we want to get it right and then give everyone a day so they get the chance to prepare themselves."
As of Thursday, the championship 18 holes will all be in play, as will all bunkers.
"Our staff have done an amazing job to prepare the course," Turner said.
"I've never seen so much water in my time here."
