Traditional rivals will face off in all four School Sports Australia national touch football championships grand finals on Friday.
New South Wales and Queensland have dominated the competition since day one, neither losing a game to any other state.
After games on Monday afternoon and Tuesday were called off, the championship fixture was reshuffled but by the end of play Thursday, not a single game had been lost to weather.
School Sport Australia national touch football advisor Keith Graham said he was pleased all games got to be played as he knows attending the competition was a big expense for many families.
With group and semi-finals games all wrapped up on Thursday afternoon, sights were set on Friday's grand final and bronze medal matches.
Three Wagga faces will make an appearance in NSW grand finals early Friday morning, and while historically Queensland has dominated the competition, but New South Wales is far from out of the running.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Zara Connolly and Abbey Hunt will play for the NSW under 12 girls side, while Holly Williams is hoping to take the field for the under 15 girls side.
Williams injured her shoulder when she landed awkwardly scoring a try during a game on Monday and was too sore to play on Thursday afternoon. Despite it, she is determined to play again in the grand final.
In her side's first game of the competition NSW prevailed 6-2 winners over Queensland, a result they will hope to replicate.
Connolly and Hunt's game against Queensland scheduled on Monday afternoon was moved to Thursday, when they narrowly went down 6-4.
In the boy's competitions, Queensland won 8-4 over NSW in the under 15s, while in the under 12s the states finished the game with scores locked at 4-all.
The ACT and WA will battle it out for bronze across all four grades, with South Australia and Victoria finishing at the bottom of the ladders.
The first grand final game will kick off at Jubilee Park at 7:30am Friday, and will continue until the championships closing ceremony at 11:15am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.