The Daily Advertiser

Blind Cricket NSW brings come and try day to Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 3 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Stubbs kneels with a set of orange metal cricket stumps and a white plastic cricket ball that rattles when bowled. Picture by Les Smith

Blind and visually impaired people across regional NSW are being encouraged to connect into blind sports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.