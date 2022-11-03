Blind and visually impaired people across regional NSW are being encouraged to connect into blind sports.
Blind Cricket NSW's Jason Stubbs travelled to Wagga this week to introduce both seeing and visually impaired students to blind sports.
Stubbs said that engaging with rural students early is important in ensuring they have access to sport but that finding blind and visually impaired children can be difficult, as they are often attending mainstream schools.
By bringing blind sports come and try days to the regions he hopes children will have access to sport sooner, and that their teachers and carers may get better understandings of how they can adapt sports to suit all children.
"It's hard enough in the city, but even harder regionally because you might only have one child in a whole area that's blind or vision impaired, and they just don't have the people around them to know what there is out there," Stubbs said.
"So I'm trying to get them regional areas to find those kids but then also connect those kids to clubs in the area, give access to them and help the coaches as well, teach them how equipment works, make sure they have got the correct equipment, adaptive stuff, and also do programs where I can do, what I call reverse inclusion."
Using goggles and glasses Stubbs can simulate vision impairments for sighted players, allowing them to play in the same way their vision impaired peers do.
"Everyone needs to have an outlet," Stubbs said.
"You need sport. I think it helps grow people. I know myself, I was a pretty quiet kid until I played school sports, you come out of your shell and start talking."
Stubbs ran a blind sports day on Wednesday where students got a chance to play a range of sports.
"I had a young boy at a school day I did yesterday and in the morning, he wouldn't even look at me, he was sort of hiding behind his teacher but then through the day he was coming around and giving me high fives," he said.
A blind cricket come and try day had been planned for Thursday afternoon, however oval closures meant he was forced to cancel the event.
Though the event was cancelled, the children were anything but forgotten with Stubbs saying he has already organised to get adaptive cricket equipment to locals registered to attend the session.
Cricket is just one of many sports that have been adapted for blind and visually impaired players, with many blind sports played at an international level.
Anyone with partial or full vision impairment can join in and try their hand at blind cricket, with Stubbs encouraging any interested players to pursue the sport.
"Blind cricket is a game for all, no matter your vision or disability," Stubbs said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
