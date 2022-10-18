Nick Collins is departing Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Collins had been commuting to Mangoplah from Canberra over the past four seasons, with him and his partner set to move to the Sunshine Coast in the coming months for a lifestyle change.
Collins co-captained the Goannas this year beside Paddy Griffin and said it was sad to leave a club that he has enjoyed playing for over the last four seasons.
"It's been like a second home for me over the last four years," Collins said.
"It has sort of rekindled my love for the sport, I had stepped away for a year then Rowey (Jeremy Rowe) came calling and I found myself down that way.
"I probably wasn't necessarily thinking it might be as long as it was, but I didn't want to play for anyone else while I was around here.
"It was obviously disappointing to fall short this year, it was a year that was filled with a lot of hope, so very sad to leave."
After such a strong season in 2021, many were tipping the Goannas to be a serious contender for the flag this year, however the club was hit with continuous setbacks that crippled their performance in the opening half of the season.
Despite the challenges faced, Collins believes that the resiliency shown by the Goannas will have the club in good stead as they look to pick themselves up and go again in 2023.
"When you fall short you have those what if's and where could I have done more," he said.
"Having the privilege of captaining the side again this year was a great honour and I think it was such a credit to the club that we were able to blood so many players and bring so many players in.
"To still achieve what we did, especially in the back half of the year was incredible and it is a huge credit to Rowey and what he has instilled in the club and why we were able to perform at such a high level with such a large amount of players.
"It's obviously disappointing to fall short especially after the platform we set at the end of last year and the opportunity that got taken away from us.
"But I'm super excited for the club and I definitely think they are going in the right direction and I'm disappointed that I'm not going to be a part of it.
"I've always said that I wanted to leave the club better then when I got there and I think with the likes of Nelson Foley coming in and Rowey still being there that there is such a strong platform and I can definitely see them going far again next year."
After four enjoyable seasons at the Goannas, Collins said he has a lot of fond memories from his time at Mangoplah Sportsground.
"Last year the way we performed was amazing," he said.
"Even this year when we went on that run and those nail biting wins was huge and I found myself playing some really good footy as well which makes it easier.
"A lot of what I'll remember isn't necessarily performances on the football field, but the mates and the culture and the blokes that I've created bonds and friendships with and will keep in contact with.
"Hopefully I'll be able to make my way back down to Mango in the future and catch up with a lot of them."
While sad to be leaving, Collins is confident that the club will again be contenders in 2023 and will be keeping a close eye on their progress.
"I know I'm leaving the club in good hands and I'll be keeping track of where they are going," he said.
"I'm excited to see where they take it next year and hopefully they can get over that hoodoo and come away with the biccies at the end of the year and get that ultimate prize.
"I'll definitely be down there celebrating with the boys when they do."
