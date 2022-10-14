The Daily Advertiser

Trent Castles will depart Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes with the key forward signing with Jindera

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 14 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Castles will return to Jindera for the 2023 season after 25 games and 115 goals for the Goannas from 2020-22. Picture by Madeline Begley

Trent Castles has signed with Hume League Club Jindera for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.