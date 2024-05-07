Season could be over for Tigers coach after latest injury setback

WAGGA Tigers coach Murray Stephenson may not play again this season after undergoing surgery on an injured knee.
Stephenson underwent knee surgery on Sunday and faces 'three to four months' on the sidelines.
The best case scenario would see the 31-year-old return for the last couple of games of the Riverina League season, plus any finals should Tigers make it.
Stephenson suffered the knee injury in a tackle during Tigers' 58-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong. It occurred just after half-time where he came off momentarily before playing the game out.
Stephenson could barely walk the following day and scans revealed torn meniscus. It is the second time he has undergone meniscus repair on that knee but this time it was stitched back together, meaning a longer recovery time.
"It looks like it's probably three to four months," Stephenson said.
"I might be able to get back for the last two or three weeks of the home and away season if I'm really lucky. Every fork in the road, when it came to it, it went the way I didn't want it to go.
"The best case scenario is getting back for the last two or three weeks but I'll obviously have to see how rehab progresses and what not.
"It's probably about a month of not doing much at all and then I might be able to start doing something."
The knee injury continues a tough stretch for Stephenson with injuries, as well as Tigers.
Off-season recruit Nash Dignan, a key position player from Bendigo, is also doubtful to play again this season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Stephenson was restricted to just seven games last year with hamstring injuries but has copped an unrelated impact setback this time around.
"It's not the end of the world. The good thing is their dissimilar. It's just bad luck," he said.
"If it was a big hamstring issue this year where I properly ripped it to pieces, I'd almost pull the pin, I'd be like that's probably me done.
"But this is an impact injury. I got caught in tackle. It could have happened to anyone."
Tigers are winless from their opening three games but were competitive in two of those against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes (26 points) and Turvey Park (18 points).
Stephenson said the positive of his injury is the opportunity it will provide some of Tigers' youngsters.
"Depth is probably something that we don't have a great deal of. But in saying that, it probably gives a couple of our younger guys, say Harry Kelly, now he gets a chance to step up and play on genuine key forwards each week," he said.
"Kobe Priest, he basically takes ownership of that back six, not just him on his own but he's one of our more experienced players down there.
"It will just give them an opportunity to work things out for themselves while they're on the field.
"There's some things in footy that you can't be taught and you've got to work it out for yourself and this might be one of those opportunities for them."
Tigers had the week off last weekend as they enjoyed the bye for their Good Friday season opener.
They are hopeful to bring in Iggie Lyons and Jeremy Lucas for their first games of the season this Sunday when they take on Coolamon at Kindra Park.
Stephenson said the focus doesn't change for his team as they strive to keep improving.
"It's like any week. For the most part of it, we're probably more focusing on seeing signs of improvement and growth amongst the group because we are so young," he said.
"I think our first three rounds, our form's been reasonably solid. Obviously a heavier loss against Ganmain, which they've probably got their nose in front as the side to beat at the moment having just got over the line against Gullie on the weekend.
"The one thing, they're hanging in there, they're turning up every week but we're just not getting the reward, which is the hard part but the good thing is they're still turning up so eventually we're going to get rewarded somewhere along the line, whether it's this week, next week, whenever, they're always up for it so that's the big positive so far this year."
