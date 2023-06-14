Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson says he will be in no rush to return back to the field after re-straining his hamstring against Narrandera earlier this month.
Stephenson left the field in the second term of the Tigers win against the Eagles on June 3 and admitted that he was unsure of the exact time frame of when he would be returning.
"The early signs are pretty promising," Stephenson said.
"But being a re-occurrence I suppose there's no time frame given just yet and it will just be a wait and see type of thing.
"I'm willing to wait a fair while and to be fairly conservative with it, it's just one of those things that in more time we'll know more."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Stephenson's cautious approach is understandable given he had originally strained his hamstring in a pre-season game against The Rock-Yerong Creek on March 18 and didn't line up for the Tigers until their round five game against Coolamon on May 13 after enduring a couple of setbacks.
Assistant coach Dyl Morton missed the win against the Eagles with what is believed to be a stress reaction in his foot and would be the optimum change the Tigers would make for their clash against Griffith.
Stephenson was unsure of the exact return of Morton, but didn't rule him out of playing against the Swans on Saturday.
"We are not too sure whether he comes in or not," he said.
"He has got to check in with the physio and specialist again and we've just got to tick a few boxes before he gets up and is clear to play."
The Swans enter the clash against the Tigers only half a game behind their opponents on the ladder and Stephenson was predicting that they would provide quite a challenge for his side.
"Dyl has been out and watched them and we expect they are going to be pretty clean and precise with the footy," he said.
"It seems to be something that they have potentially worked on over the off-season.
"They are a young, enthusiastic side and it's going to be a real good challenge I think."
The battle in the midfield is set to be a great contest on Saturday with Swans' ruckman Nathan Richards and on-ball duo Rhys Pollock and Kahlan Spencer all starting the season in superb form.
Meanwhile for the Tigers, Jock Cornell has been outstanding through the middle and up forward while young duo Sam McNaughton and Jeremy Piercy have also been impressive when rotating through the midfield.
Stephenson agreed that it would be a good contest in the middle of the ground but said that the Swans also line-up well all over the ground.
"It will be a good battle," he said.
"But they look pretty settled across the board as a side and it's not just their midfield we are looking at.
"It will be a good test across the board."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.