The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Second-term surge guides Goannas to win over Tigers in Good Friday clash

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 30 2024 - 12:13am, first published March 29 2024 - 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCUE defender Lachie Johnson flies high in a marking attempt during the Good Friday season-opener at Mangoplah Sportsground. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
MCUE defender Lachie Johnson flies high in a marking attempt during the Good Friday season-opener at Mangoplah Sportsground. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

A fantastic four-goal burst in the second quarter guided Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a 26-point win over Wagga Tigers in their Good Friday season-opener.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.