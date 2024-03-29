Second-term surge guides Goannas to win over Tigers in Good Friday clash

A fantastic four-goal burst in the second quarter guided Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a 26-point win over Wagga Tigers in their Good Friday season-opener.
Four goals in the space of eight minutes saw the Goannas extend their margin out to 20 points going into the halftime break which proved to be crucial as the game turned into a scrap in the second half.
After 11 goals were kicked through the first and second terms, both the Goannas and Tigers only managed a goal apiece in the second half as MCUE went on to record a 8.11 (59) to 5.3 (33) win.
Goannas coach Nelson Foley played a huge part in the victory, kicking three of MCUE's four goals in the second term.
In his first game as sole coach, he was both relieved and excited to grab the points in front of a huge home crowd at Mangoplah Sportsground.
"Yeah we're absolutely thrilled to get the win," Foley said.
"First game as coach, but more importantly first game with this group of boys in this era of Mangoplah we're stepping into.
"I couldn't be any prouder to play alongside a group of boys like that, we came out in front of a big crowd and we felt there was definitely a lot at stake for us tonight emotionally and representing the club."
It was a tale of two halves in front of goal for the Goannas who after kicking 7.4 in the first two terms only registered 1.7 after halftime.
Foley conceded there were a few things to learn from the performance, but overall stated he was pretty happy they were able to largely control their lead.
"There's definitely a lot that we will take away and need to work on which is probably what you'd expect out of a first game," he said.
"There were some periods I was really happy with, we probably had a couple of five or 10-minute bursts where we were able to distance ourselves and it turned out to be super important to be in the lead going into the second half.
"I've never seen so many blokes on both sides cramping, so it did turn into a scrap but just to be able to hang onto the lead in the second half was really pleasing."
Sixteen-year-old forward Jack Warden was electric early for the Goannas and he had two opening-term goals.
Foley was rapt with Warden's efforts but also credited the efforts of their midfield group who battled on for the full four quarters.
"He debuted last year and it's hard to believe he's only 16," he said.
"He was unbelievable and no doubt he's on a pretty quick trajectory to bigger and better things.
"I thought Dean Lord was really good for us hitting up at centre half forward and I'm really pleased with our midfield brigade of Eth Schiller and I thought Harry Fitzsimmons really led from the front.
"It's also probably the best game that Tom Smith has played for Mangoplah."
Warden recently made the move to Melbourne to attend school at Assumption College and Foley said they'd be looking to have the young talent back for as many games as possible this year.
"We absolutely will," he said.
"The great thing about Jack is he loves being up here, he's on the phone to me every week asking what the boys are up to.
"I think he might be available for five or six, so we will have him at every single opportunity we can get him.
"But also making sure we are supporting him fully with all his rep gear and future aspirations."
Goannas defender Will Seymour was helped from the field in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
Foley admitted that he wasn't entirely sure of the damage, but said that Seymour seemed to believe it wasn't too bad.
Full Time
MCUE 3.3 7.4 7.7 8.11 (59)
Wagga Tigers 3.1 4.2 5.2 5.3 (33)
Goals: (MCUE) N Foley 3, J Warden 2, F Collins, L Kendall, H Collins; (Wagga Tigers) C Pavitt 2, T Todd, S Snelling, S McNaughton
It wasn't the result they were after, but Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson believes his side can take a lot of positives out of their season-opening loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
The Tigers held their own in an entertaining opening-term battle with the Goannas before being put to the sword in the second quarter conceding four goals in an eight-minute period.
They would eventually go on to lose by 26 points, however Stephenson believed there were some good signs from the Tigers' performance.
"I thought our effort was really good," Stephenson said.
"Talking to the boys after the game it was made known to them that as a footy club we were really proud of their efforts.
"But I think fundamentals at times probably let us down and I really don't think we looked after our forwards too well.
"We probably had turnovers in our front half and it came out too quick, our mids were caught out of position at times and probably through disposal error and transitionally we left ourselves hanging out a little bit.
"That's an area for us to work on, with a young group there's going to be a little bit to work on throughout the year but that's the challenge."
The young Tigers' outfit showed plenty of character in the loss and never failed to keep on attacking despite players clearly suffering from cramp as the game wound closer to it's conclusion.
Stephenson was proud of the fight shown by his side and was hopeful that trend continued in the coming weeks.
"I thought our trial form was probably similar as well," he said.
"Their willingness to butter up and just keep hanging in there is really good and I hope that's a continuous trend going forward.
"That coupled with improving a few fundamentals and a few structural changes or improvements of execution, there's room for improvement for sure."
Off-season recruit Tyson Todd got the Tigers off to the dream start with a goal in the opening minute of the game.
Stephenson was really pleased with his performance and also credited the work of some of their young defenders and midfielders.
"I thought our three starting mids in Matty Ryan, Sammy McNaughton and Toddy all did a really good job," he said.
"I liked Kobe Priest's and Crawf Wadley's game out of the back half, our forwards we probably let them down a little bit with disposal going forward but they all competed.
"I thought Coop Pavitt and Seb Snelling aerially really gave us something and Nick Gorman in his 100th game on the wing really gave us a lot of run and carry and a plus one in certain parts of the ground.
"I thought there were some really good performers, but it was just a small stage through the game particularly that second quarter that cost us.
"I thought Mango to their credit physically got on top of us a little bit in that second quarter and coming out of their back half were quite good.
"I thought they played a tip top game."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.