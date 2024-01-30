Warden makes big move to Melbourne in effort to boost draft chances

Talented Wagga footballer Jack Warden is making the move to Melbourne in a bid to boost his AFL draft chances in 2025.
The talented young forward made his senior debut as a 15-year-old in 2023 for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and he had an immediate impact playing eight games at the top grade.
Warden will attend Assumption College on the outskirts of Melbourne this year and he said that he was looking forward to the exciting move.
"It's something new," Warden said.
"I've been wanting to do it since year seven and it's just a different pathway up there.
"I'm excited to meet new people and see what's going on up there."
Making the move to Melbourne is nothing new for talented young players looking to boost their draft chances with recent Riverina draftees Harry Rowston and Harvey Thomas having both attending boarding school in Victoria prior to their selection by Greater Western Sydney (GWS).
Warden is also tied in with the Giants through their academy and he said that the move was definitely to support his draft chances in 2025.
"The footy up there is just a different level at schoolboy," he said.
"Then you've got the Coates League up there, I'm hoping to expand my game and get into one of those squads and then play firsts at Assumption."
There were plenty of options for Warden in where to attend school for the next two years and he admitted that the location of Assumption was a pivotal factor in his final decision.
"The fact that it was 40 minutes this side of Melbourne helps me coming back for Mango and Giants commitments," he said.
"Also it isn't one of those big city schools, it has more of a country feel and a bit more like home.
"The boarding and the subjects also helped a bit, you get your own room and then the subjects suited me a bit better."
Warden is currently unsure of exactly how many games he will get to play for the Goannas this season but said that he would definitely be available for their Good Friday clash against Wagga Tigers on March 29.
"I'm hoping to play the first couple of rounds," he said.
"I'll definitely be available for the Good Friday game that Mango puts on but the next couple of rounds I don't know if I'll have Giants commitments.
"But I'm hoping to get back for every game I can whether it's a bye or school holidays for Mango."
Warden burst onto the first grade scene in the first half of last season kicking three goals on debut against Narrandera in round two.
He then went on to make another seven senior appearances while also playing an important role in their under 17.5's side that won last years premiership.
Warden said that it was good to experience first grade footy last season and he believed that he gained some confidence from the opportunity.
"Yeah it was good," he said.
"It was definitely a lot more quicker than the footy I was playing in 17's and the year before that in the 15's.
"It was a bit more physical and quicker, but I enjoyed it and it was good with all the Mango boys as they made me feel right at home.
"Then when I went to play Giants, it was like I'd been playing at a quicker level and it helped me play a bit better at Giants footy."
It's a big decision for the 16-year-old to move away from family and friends in Wagga, but Warden said that he was excited for his new adventure.
"I'm looking forward to it," he said.
"There's a bit of nerves and a bit of excitement."
