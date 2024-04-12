Recruit set for long stint on sidelines as Tigers prepare to face Bulldogs

Wagga Tigers will be without recruit Nash Dignan for roughly half the season as the 20-year-old prepares to go under the knife.
Dignan picked up a shoulder injury during the pre-season and subsequently missed the Tigers' trial games leading into their season-opener against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
After receiving scans back, the club has decided to make the safe call with the promising talent and Tigers coach Murray Stephenson confirmed he won't be available for at least the next two months.
"Nash has a torn labrum in his shoulder," Stephenson said.
"He's going to have to go under the knife, it's probably looking like he's going to miss a fair chunk of footy this year and we are not going to see him until the back end.
"We've probably just got to take the long term view with him as he's 20 years old.
"The results from the scans were that he could play, but there's a high possibility that it could keep popping out.
"If that's the case then there's a high possibility of needing a full shoulder reconstruction which is a lot longer and lot more stress on his body then getting his labrum cleaned up and missing that 8-12 weeks."
The Tigers have made three changes ahead of their clash against reigning premiers Turvey Park with Kynan Milde and Carl Schwenke both returning to the senior side for their first games of the year while Gus Lyons has been selected to make his first grade debut.
Despite going down to the Goannas on Good Friday, Stephenson believed there was plenty to take out of the contest after reviewing the game.
"I thought our guys had a red hot dip," he said.
"We were probably outclassed in a few areas by Mangoplah, they are a pretty classy side and I think for us it probably broke down going forward of centre.
"It's something we are trying to work on I suppose that connection piece between forwards and mids.
"Not specifically our mids but all of us further up the field serving our forwards a bit better, then them also positioning themselves in the right spot to be looked after to have first crack at the footy.
"If we can make some improvements in that area it probably brings our smalls into the game a bit more and it probably helps."
The Bulldogs have undergone a bit of change over the off-season losing a fair few of their premiership players from last year.
Stephenson was expecting a bit of a new-look side, but predicted they would look to utilise a similar game plan which brought them so much success last season.
"I think they'll be young which is probably similar to us," he said.
"They are no strangers to having young energetic sides, they won a premiership on the back of it last year.
"They are going to come in probably playing similar to the way they've played in years gone by which they are really good at."
The Goannas have made four changes ahead of their clash with Griffith on Saturday with Jack Woodhouse, Charlie Harper and Sunny Martens all selected to make their first grade debuts against the Swans.
The Swans will also have two debutants on Saturday with Isaac Conlan and Billy Evans selected to play their first senior game against the Goannas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.