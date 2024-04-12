The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Recruit set for long stint on sidelines as Tigers prepare to face Bulldogs

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 12 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Tigers have made three changes ahead of their clash with Turvey Park at Maher Oval. Picture from Wagga Tigers
Wagga Tigers have made three changes ahead of their clash with Turvey Park at Maher Oval. Picture from Wagga Tigers

Wagga Tigers will be without recruit Nash Dignan for roughly half the season as the 20-year-old prepares to go under the knife.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.