Photos

Ford shines in club debut as Bulldogs start premiership defence with win

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 13 2024 - 7:20pm
Turvey Park full forward Will Ford takes an impressive contested mark during the Bulldogs' round one clash against Wagga Tigers. Picture by Les Smith
Five goals from new recruit Will Ford helped guide Turvey Park to a 18-point win over a determined Wagga Tigers' outfit at Maher Oval.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

