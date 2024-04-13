Ford shines in club debut as Bulldogs start premiership defence with win

Five goals from new recruit Will Ford helped guide Turvey Park to a 18-point win over a determined Wagga Tigers' outfit at Maher Oval.
Ford was awesome in his first game in Bulldogs colours kicking two goals apiece in both the second and third quarters which helped Turvey Park fight their way back into the contest after a slow start.
While the Tigers showed plenty of fight, the Bulldogs prevailed 11.11 (77) to 9.5 (59) in an arm-wrestle of a contest which handed new Turvey Park coach Cal Dooley his first win at the helm.
Dooley was pleased to get the four points at home and start their premiership defence on the front foot.
"Yeah I'm extremely happy," Dooley said.
"It's always nice to start the premiership defence with a win, obviously a lot of work goes into the off-season so there's no better way to start a season that's for sure.
"Tigers are going to be a really competitive and combative side, they took it to us all day and were strong through the midfield.
"Their forwards applied great pressure and made it hard for us to transition, Murray (Stephenson) has obviously got them working extremely hard and they'll push a lot of sides this year for sure."
The Bulldogs were caught napping early by the Tigers and the home side went into the first break down by seven points after conceding three goals.
However from there they snapped into gear and went into the sheds at the main break with a seven-point lead.
Three goals to one in the third term saw them extend their lead out to four goals and while the Tigers won the last quarter, the Bulldogs did enough to run out victors.
Dooley said he was disappointed in their first term, but believed the Bulldogs definitely lifted in the right areas and responded well.
"I just thought our workrate was down," he said.
"I said to the boys you can tell that they've played a game and we haven't because they came ready to play and we didn't.
"But that's alright though because in the end workrate is just something that's easy to do, it's all about mental toughness.
"The boys have a lot of that and they clicked into gear obviously in that second quarter and we started working our way into the game.
"Full credit to them because some boys can fold when the pressure's there, but these boys stood up and took it head on."
Ford gave the Bulldogs supporters plenty to cheer about in an impressive club debut and he was easily one of their best players alongside Jesse Margosis and Andrew Emery.
Dooley believed the key forward had a solid first outing for the club and said he was looking forward to seeing what he could produce for the Bulldogs this season.
"Obviously Fordy's come with a nice pedigree behind him and he's going to be a terrific target up forward for us," he said.
"He's extremely good on the lead and extremely strong, the boys will obviously take a bit of time to get used to the way he likes to play.
"But it's a great debut and we're extremely happy that he's playing for us."
Ford wasn't the only player who impressed Dooley as he also credited the performance of one of their young debutants.
"I thought young Ash Wolter (was good) playing his first game of senior footy, he's still a kid and he did not look out of place," he said.
"He's very clean below the knees and very composed for a first-gamer, so we were extremely happy with him.
"Then Lach Warren through the guts playing his first game, it's hard to come into a new side and he didn't look out of place either."
Full time
Turvey Park 2.0 7.3 10.8 11.11 (77)
Wagga Tigers 3.1 6.2 7.2 9.5 (59)
GOALS: Turvey Park: W.Ford 5, J.Margosis 2, H.Smith 1, H.Stapleton 1, L.Leary 1, R.Leary 1; Wagga Tigers: N.Cooke 2, S.Schirmer 2, J.Larwood 1, F.Hubbard 1, C.Schwenke 1, A.Lyons 1, C.Pavitt 1
BEST: Turvey Park: J.Margosis, A.Emery, W.Ford, H.Smith, L.Warren, A.Wolter; Wagga Tigers: H.Kelly, M.Stephenson, S.Schirmer, M.Ryan, S.McNaughton, N.Cooke
