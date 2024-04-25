Tigers defender loving added responsibility and thriving in leadership role

It's safe to say that Wagga Tigers defender Harry Kelly is relishing the added responsibility given to him this season.
He has started the season in superb form and been among the Tigers best players in both of their games so far.
Kelly at just 22 years old, now finds himself as one the leaders in a young Tigers side that not too long ago had a plethora of experienced heads.
It means that he's had to take on some added responsibility this year and Kelly agreed that it's led to him playing better footy this season.
"Yeah I think it has made a big difference," Kelly said.
"We're only two games in but it does feel a lot different, I think there's a bit more pressure on me as we don't have the big players and the talent like we did last year.
"You've got to step up and play on the better players and I think it's definitely helping my footy just to lead by example.
"Even just for the younger boys for them to go I've got a chance this year as well to cement my spot in the team considering we're so young.
"I think it's a good opportunity for everyone, we don't have the cattle like we did last year but it's a good opportunity to really step everyone's game up a notch."
The Tigers play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this weekend and the fixture is one the Lions have had trouble with in recent seasons despite their dominance.
The Lions haven't beaten the Tigers at Robertson Oval since 2018 and Kelly said he was looking forward to the contest against GGGM.
"It's going to be a good game I think," he said.
"They've won two and we've lost two, so it's going to be a challenge and we know they're a good team.
"But I think we are building into the side we want to be with all the young fellas we've got.
"It'll be exciting to see if we can get that first win, we've gotten close now twice but we just now need the finishing touches I think and we should be right."
The Tigers will special one-off guernseys this weekend against the Lions commemorating ANZAC Day.
Following the game they will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the local RSL Sub Branch and Kelly said he was looking forward to wearing the guernseys on Saturday.
"They're a nice design," he said.
"For ANZAC Day it's always good running out there having that in the back of your mind.
"I think the guernseys look good and it'll be good to be wearing it out there."
The Tigers have put up two commendable performances in defeat so far this season having gone down to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Turvey Park.
Kelly believes the side has played well despite the losses and he revealed they are working on fixing little aspects of their performance which has cost them over the first two games.
"I think considering we lost both games we played really well," he said.
"We've got a very young side as everyone kind of knows now, but I think we are travelling alright.
"We mightn't have the best skills, but we are slowly moulding together and getting really close to the first victory.
"We just can't seem to crack it right at the end there with forward deliveries.
"We just need to work on those little things going forward with structure and then we might be able to get a few more goals."
Kelly played his 100th game for the senior club against the Bulldogs and he said it was nice to bring up the milestone.
"Yeah it was good," he said.
"It come around pretty quick, it was good to run around and everyone got around it.
"Unfortunately we didn't get the win, but I thought it was a good game and we fought really hard.
"I'm happy to knock up the milestone for Tigers, it's good."
