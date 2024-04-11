Emery to make Farrer League debut as Bombers prepare for latest Jets battle

KEY Marrar signing Kieran Emery will make his debut for the Bombers on Saturday.
After missing the round one win over Temora, Emery will be one of three inclusions for the Bombers against Northern Jets at Ardlethan Sportsground on Saturday.
Emery was one of the biggest signings within AFL Riverina over the off-season, being a three-time premiership player and five-time Team of the Year member in AFL Sydney.
Emery's inclusion will boost a Marrar forward line that proved dangerous enough in round one with Blake and Caleb Walker leading the Bombers to victory.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner is excited to have Emery into the team.
"It's very exciting to see what he can do on the field," Gardner said.
"I've talked to him a few times off the field and he's a ripping bloke. He's going to come down for training (Thursday night) and get around the boys.
"He's looking forward to the country footy experience."
Gardner expects Emery's arrival to take some pressure off his fellow Marrar forwards.
"I was really happy with our forward line on the weekend," he said.
"Obviously the two Walker brothers, they're quite dynamic in the way that they play so we were pretty versatile down there.
"So Kieran adds a bit of a focal point and a tall target down there but we want to ensure that we continue to be a little bit unpredictable to teams like we were last week."
Marrar and Northern Jets endured some titanic battles last year. They met on four occasions for two wins each.
The Jets took the one that counted the most though when some Jack Harper heroics led them to a come-from-behind preliminary final victory.
While the Jets were humbled by The Rock-Yerong Creek to the tune of 67 points in round one last weekend, Gardner expects nothing but a fierce contest at Ardlethan.
"We had lots of close battles with them last year, which is good. We always went into those games really excited to play them," he said.
"Obviously they are grand finalists from last year and they're not going to be happy with their round one performance so we expect them to come out with a point to prove so we're really looking forward to it."
Gardner said Marrar's focus was on building on last week's strong opening performance.
"There's just a couple of little things that we picked from last week's game that we want to improve on," he said.
"We identified those on Tuesday in our match review that we did so we'll be looking to rectify a few areas that we want to improve on but largely I was very happy with the game so I want us to keep doing what we did."
