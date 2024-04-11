The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Emery to make Farrer League debut as Bombers prepare for latest Jets battle

MM
By Matt Malone
April 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kieran Emery will make his Marrar debut on Saturday against Northern Jets at Ardlethan.
Kieran Emery will make his Marrar debut on Saturday against Northern Jets at Ardlethan.

KEY Marrar signing Kieran Emery will make his debut for the Bombers on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.