The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Harper takes responsibility for loss, calls for more 'mongrel' from Jets

MM
By Matt Malone
April 10 2024 - 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie McCormack celebrates a goal in his first game back in Northern Jets colours last Saturday at Victoria Park. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Charlie McCormack celebrates a goal in his first game back in Northern Jets colours last Saturday at Victoria Park. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper wants his team to play with a bit more 'mongrel' and 'fight' when they take on Marrar on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.