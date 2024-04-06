Magpies flex muscle in opening round thrashing of Northern Jets

THE Rock-Yerong Creek kicked off their Farrer League premiership defence in the best possible fashion with a 67-point thrashing of Northern Jets on Saturday.
The Magpies unfurled their premiership flags from last year and then quickly got down to business, blowing the Jets away early on their way to a 17.14 (116) to 7.7 (49) win in the grand final rematch at Victoria Park.
TRYC kicked the opening four goals of the game and six of the seven first quarter goals to get right on top early.
The Jets were much more competitive after quarter-time but the margin only grew as the day went on, with a free kick and goal after the final siren stretching it to 67 points.
It was an even team performance from the reigning premiers but the Roberts brothers, Don and James, showed they are set for a big year combining for eight goals between them.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was thrilled with the football the Magpies produced to open the season.
"It was obviously a dangerous game against an opposition who we had some really good battles with last year. They were a bit of an unknown today in terms of having a bit of player turnover at their end so to come out and be fairly dominant I think for the majority of the game was really pleasing," Russell said.
The Magpies won every quarter but the 34-point lead they set up by the first break was telling.
Russell said a fast start was a focus.
"We did emphasis that," he said.
"Playing against a young side, you can keep them in games and they can get a bit of momentum and we wanted to take that away.
"I thought our first quarter of footy was as good as we've played over the last couple of years to be honest, the way we moved the footy was pretty sharp.
"We had some lulls, which you're going to have in round one, but I thought it was pretty comprehensive for four quarters."
Don Roberts was best-on-ground for the Magpies, splitting his time between midfield and up forward to finish with three goals, two of which were in the first 15 minutes of the game.
His brother James finished with 5.3, four coming after half-time.
Riley Budd won plenty of the footy, while Todd Hannam looked good in a new role in defence.
David Bauer kicked two opening-term goals in his first senior appearance in a number of years. He was a number of TRYC players that took their opportunity.
"Davey Bauer, I think he played first grade for us about three or four years ago, he kicked a couple, he's still learning, he knows that, he always asks questions and takes a bit of feedback," Russell explained.
"Cam Wood's young, he's a ripping young kid and has done two full pre-seasons. He's great supporter of all the coaches, he's pretty raw and still got a lot to learn but he did some good things.
"Browny's had a great pre-season and kicked the first goal. Then there's some depth in the twos there as well."
It wasn't a great start to the year for the Jets, who looked a long way off the pace early before becoming more competitive as the game went on.
Max Harper and Jack Fisher were their two best players.
They lost assistant coach Sam Fisher to a sickening head clash in the third term. The game was halted as trainers attended to him and he eventually was helped to his feet and taken from the field.
Ryan Cox also went off after a heavy knock in the second term and never returned.
TRYC Magpies 6.4 8.9 12.13 17.14 (116)
Northern Jets 1.0 2.4 4.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 5, D.Roberts 3, D.Bauer 2, C.de Brueys-Diessel 1, S.Williams 1, S.Wolter 1, R.Budd 1, C.Brown 1, N.Budd 1, C.Steele 1; Northern Jets: M.Harper 2, R.Judd 1, B.McKinnon 1, S.Clemson 1, H.Gaynor 1, C.McCormack 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: N.Budd, D.Roberts, R.Budd, A.Ridley, T.Hannam, J.Kemp; Northern Jets: J.Fisher, M.Harper, J.Harper, M.Tidd, B.McKinnon, S.Clemson
