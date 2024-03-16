High-rise buildings to big signings

It's that time of year again.
The AFL and NRL action is back on our screens and we're only a matter of weeks away from our local leagues kicking off season 2024.
So, it's probably no surprise some of our most-read content this week has been all things footy!
Matt Malone's story about Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy stepping down just weeks out from the start of the season was among our top stories this week.
Matt also analysed last weekend's AFL Riverina trial games and revealed the news that Marrar's exhaustive search for a key forward had ended with the Bombers securing the signature of AFL Sydney star Kieran Emery.
In other news, there was plenty of interest - and discussion - about the latest plans lodged as part of the multimillion-dollar development in the block bounded by Morgan, Murray, Forsyth and Docker streets in Wagga.
Wagga City Council is currently considering a development application for a proposed mixed-use residential and commercial complex.
The project is the third stage of the Civitas project and the DA's lodgement comes two and a half years after plans for Stage 1 were first submitted to the council.
Stage 3A will see the construction of 54 apartments in a nine-storey complex featuring a roof-top terrace.
Stage 3B will see the construction of a seven-storey complex complete with terrace at the top and a further 36 units.
Stage 3C will include eight three-storey town houses.
We're keeping a keen eye on this one and we'd love to hear your thoughts - either via a reply email or through a letter to the editor.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
