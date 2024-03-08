The Daily Advertiser
Nine storeys, $43 million: Next big step for Central Wagga development arrives

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 9 2024 - 5:00am
An artist impression of the proposed mixed-use residential and commercial complex planned by Damasa for the Morgan and Murray streets precinct.
Works on a major $43 million Wagga development that could help fix the city's housing crisis could commence as early as this year if a development application lodged with council is approved.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

