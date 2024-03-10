Six things we learnt from the weekend's AFL Riverina trial games

I think we can take it as if Matt Hamblin will be at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this year.
Hamblin was a clear best-on-ground in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's three-goal win over North Albury in the trial game at Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.
While some might suggest he was never going anywhere, Hamblin remained unsigned as recently as last month at Ganmain Sportsground despite being a regular at pre-season training.
Hamblin has attracted interest from all over the country but it was the South Australian National Football League (SANFL) that loomed as the most likely destination should he have decided he was to leave his beloved Lions.
But by the looks of Saturday, Hamblin isn't going anywhere and is in for another big season.
All the talk over the off-season has surrounded a two-horse race between Collingullie and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the Riverina League.
The Lions certainly backed that up with their 11.8 (74) to 8.8 (56) win over North Albury.
Both teams had plenty of players missing but the results says plenty about the work done by GGGM in the pre-season to date.
Seb Hamblin booted four goals in attack, while the likes of Jack Sase, Zac Burhop and Dan Foley all showed good signs.
James Roberts looks set for a big year if The Rock-Yerong Creek's trial game is anything to go from.
Roberts kicked a bag in the Magpies 109-point belting of Hume League club Billabong Crows at Victoria Park on Saturday.
There was little to take out of the one-sided practice match other than the early form of some of the Magpies.
Roberts has finished fourth and second in the Farrer League goalkicking in his two seasons at TRYC and this year he shapes as the man to beat.
Former captain Mitch Stephenson is another to keep an eye on. He's been tearing up the track and backed it up with a good game against the Crows.
Write Turvey Park off at your peril.
The Bulldogs were beaten by Ainslie at Maher Oval on Saturday but certainly were not disgraced.
They've lost a long list of premiership players but still had enough talent on display against the AFL Canberra heavyweight, going down by 15 points.
What was planned to be a firsts and reserves game was moulded into a six-quarter hit-out and brought forward due to the heat.
None of Turvey Park's recruits, including full-forward Will Ford and young midfielder Lachy Warren, were both missing but new coach Cal Dooley led the way for the young group.
Charles Sturt University's incredibly strong player numbers were on display in their hit-out against Hume League club Henty.
The Bushpigs have been getting more than 60 players at training since the university year began.
CSU played 26 players in the first grade three quarters at Victoria Park on Saturday, then brought another 25 out as part of their second grade.
That's without the luxury of under 17.5s, remember.
For the record, Henty won the first grade three quarters by nine points.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes certainly don't plan to be underdone come the Good Friday season opener against Wagga Tigers.
The Goannas backed up their trial hit-out against Barellan and Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock with another practice game against Mulwala ay Yarrawonga on Friday night.
MCUE held their own against the Murray League premiers for the first grade component, before giving their depth a run over the latter three quarters.
They will back up again this Thursday night with a third and final trial against CSU at Mangoplah Sportsground.
Wagga Tigers, meantime, suffered a heavy defeat to Wodonga Bulldogs in their first trial game on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.