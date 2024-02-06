The race is on, who will be the Riverina's next Super Netball player

With a fairy-tale call into the Swifts senior side in 2022, Sophie Fawns made history as the first Wagga athlete to play Super Netball, but she isn't the only elite talent emerging from the region.
As athletes continue to pursue success at the highest level, Riverina players can be found across the pathways program from junior state teams to elite training programs.
From Wagga to Brisbane, these Riverina athletes are on the verge of making the big times.
After captaining the NSW Swifts through the 2023 Australian National Championships as a Swifts Academy player, Miller caught the attention of clubs across the country.
The 190cm shooter shot at a competition-high 97.9 per cent accuracy and is already making her mark at Firebirds after signing with the club as a 2024 training partner.
Miller has already been pulled into the senior squad as a temporary replacement while team captain Kim Ravaillion undergoes rehabilitation following spinal surgery.
It's not the first time Miller has been offered a training partner contract, previously on the Swifts training partner roster prior to taking time off to have a child.
Watching Australian Diamond Gretel Bueta return to netball postpartum was the inspiration Miller needed to get back on court, and she has returned to the game with determination.
There won't be an easy route into the in-season senior squad however, with Diamond shooter Donnell Wallam and league stalwarts Tippa Dwan and Emily Moore ahead of her in the selection order.
Miller made it on court during Swifts pre-season games but is yet to have crossed into a senior squad.
She will be hoping to have her court debut in purple this pre-season.
The teenager from Tumut balanced her final year at high school with a training partnership at the Swifts in 2023, and has returned to the fold for 2024.
A regular in NSW state teams, she attended the Australian under 19s camp following last year's Australian National Championships and continues to impress at the club level.
Selected again for the under 19s state side in 2024, Whyte is well experienced in high level competitions and continues to edge closer to a senior call up.
After previously playing for Premier League club Manly-Warringah, Whyte makes the move to ERNA Hawks for the 2024 season.
Leaving the 2023 premiership club, Whyte joins fellow Rivierna talent Jess Conlan at the Hawks alongside partners Frederika Schneideman and Dakota Thomas.
At just 18-years-old Whyte has made significant sacrifices while pursuing her netball dreams, but said she has felt well supported throughout her experience.
Another Riverina shooting specialist, Whyte follows Fawns in the selection order, alongside Same Wallace and 2023 club MVP Helen Housby.
A Griffith junior, Conlan is feeling good about her netball career heading into the 2024 season.
Offered her first training partnership with NSW Swifts, the 21-year-old has prioritised enjoyment over the past 12 months, and it's paying off.
A Swifts Academy player, Conlan has been flexing her skills both for her club and her state with several NSW selections.
Impressing selectors at the 2023 Australian National Championships, the midcourter was invited to attend the Australian under 21s camp.
Enjoying the challenge of training alongside the senior squad, Conlan said the increased intensity is pushing her to be a better player already.
After finishing year 12 in 2023, Upfield plans to focus exclusively on netball this year, taking a gap year before attending university.
The young shooter moved to Canberra for her final year of school after securing an A grade premiership with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and it didn't take long to make an impression on the ACT scene.
Selected for the Capital Spirit Academy program, she gained Territory team selection following a strong season with Capital Premier League side Arawang.
Stepping up a level once again in 2024, Upfield will play her first NSW Premier League season following her selection in the South Coast Blaze under 23s side.
The club has a strong Riverina connection, with an ongoing partnership with Junee Netball Club.
A Kildare Catholic College student, McPherson has been on the elite pathway for several years.
Talent identified after playing for Wagga Netball Association at Junior State Titles, she was a train on player for the NSW state team in 2023 as a bottom-age athlete.
Earning her first state team selection for the 2024 season, McPherson is the only local athlete selected in the squad of 12.
Versatile down the court, McPherson can both attack and defend in the circle and is known to shifts ends mid-game.
With two A grade premiership medals around her neck, the Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes shooter continues to thrive on court.
After securing a spot in the NSW train on squad in 2022, Moller was absent from the side last year, but returns in 2024.
Continuing through representation pathways with Wagga Netball Association, Moller played in the 2023 Regional League where she won gold with Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.