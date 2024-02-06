The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

The race is on, who will be the Riverina's next Super Netball player

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 7 2024 - 12:55pm, first published February 6 2024 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina netball talents Jess Conlan, Ava Moller, Ali Miller (centre) and Grace Whyte. Pictures by: NSW Swifts, Queensland Firebirds, supplied
Riverina netball talents Jess Conlan, Ava Moller, Ali Miller (centre) and Grace Whyte. Pictures by: NSW Swifts, Queensland Firebirds, supplied

With a fairy-tale call into the Swifts senior side in 2022, Sophie Fawns made history as the first Wagga athlete to play Super Netball, but she isn't the only elite talent emerging from the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.