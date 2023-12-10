'I really do love netball': McPherson on first state team selection

Wagga's Emily McPherson has been selected in the NSW under 17s netball team.
After being named a training partner for the 2023 team, McPherson has taken a step up into the side ahead of the 2024 nationals.
The 16-year-old had a bumper year of netball in 2023 and after attending her first state camp this weekend said she's excited to continue her high level playing journey.
Returning to Wagga on Sunday night, McPherson said it was a daunting weekend at first.
"It was definitely daunting, [Saturday] it was like an induction camp, we did a lot of team bonding stuff and squad culture, we actually didn't do any running until [Sunday], when we did some fitness testing and physio screening but nothing too hard," McPherson said.
"We actually haven't touched a ball yet."
After getting a taste of high level programs as a training partner, McPherson said her experience alongside the program helped her when trialling for the 2024 team.
"I was training with the girls who made the team for this year, and it really improved my game and I think it really helped because I got to get that experience from those girls," she said.
"A couple of the girls who did make it last year are in the same team this year, so I reckon it was good to just get that experience and be exposed to that high performance. pathway, it definitely helped me."
This year McPherson balanced two club competitions, Wagga Netball Association representative duties, and the Riverina Regional State Cup team among many other netball opportunities.
Stepping away from one of her Wagga representative teams, under 23s, for 2024, McPherson won't be doing any less netball as she's also signed on as a South Coast Blaze training partner.
With so much on her plate the teenager expects she'll miss a significant amount of her first term in year 11.
Additionally there'll be plenty of time sitting in the car.
"I think I'm going to spend more time in Sydney than I am in Wagga next year," she said.
"Training commences January 19th, and we train Fridays and Sundays, so that means for me, we'll go up on Friday because we train in the afternoons, stay until Sunday and then we'll train on Sunday and then we'll go home, so I'll be missing quite a bit of school.
"That's preparation for until Nationals which are in April and they're in Victoria, so lots and lots of trips to Sydney but hopefully it'll pay off.
"It's a little bit daunting because I already don't particularly like Sydney, but obviously they've got the best facilities there and the staff and all the girls are there, so I'll just have to see how it goes, I'm pretty excited, but yes, it is a little bit scary."
Despite it all, McPherson said she'd not change it for anything.
"I really do love netball," she said.
"I think it is my passion.
"Obviously I wouldn't be doing this at this level if I didn't love it, so even though I do complain about going to Sydney, it is all paying off and I do still love it so much."
There'll be no easing into her state team duties though, with the reality only hitting her this weekend.
Not only the reality of her achievements, but also of the amount of running she will do this summer.
"It didn't actually hit until I went to the camp this weekend and I saw all the girls there and I got my uniform and I was like, oh my God, I just made this team," she said.
"It was like it didn't hit me until a bit later but the initial excitement was definitely there.
"We've got a few weeks off over the school holidays, but I'm not getting off easily, they've set up a training plan, so I still have to go to the gym and do sessions there, do a couple of court sessions a week, it's still really high intensity training even though we're not training as a squad, we still have to be individually disciplined and get our fitness up, ready for next year."
