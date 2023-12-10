The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

'I really do love netball': McPherson on first state team selection

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 10 2023 - 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Emily McPherson has been selected in the under 17s NSW state netball team for 2024.
Wagga's Emily McPherson has been selected in the under 17s NSW state netball team for 2024.

Wagga's Emily McPherson has been selected in the NSW under 17s netball team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.