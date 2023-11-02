It's been a stellar year for Jessica Conlan.
The netballer was part of the NSW Swifts Academy, made the Netball NSW Premier League and Australian Netball Championships grand finals, and was selected in the Australian under 21 squad.
And at just 20-years-old, the midcourter has re-signed with premier league club Eastwood/Ryde ahead of the 2024 season.
Now living in Sydney to pursue her netball career, the girl from Griffith said every notch in her belt has made all her hard work worth it as she chases a Super Netball contract.
"I wouldn't be doing it if I wasn't chasing that end goal, it's a big sacrifice moving up here, away from all my family and friends, so I would love to just keep working hard," Conlan said.
"At the end of the day I just want to keep enjoying netball and keep loving what I'm doing, but I'd love to play in the SSN or get as far as I can with it really.
"I think having these opportunities, and seeing that my hard work is paying off as well, just makes it more worthwhile and makes me want to continue doing what I'm doing.
"Sometimes it can get a bit hard, a bit lonely so far away from my friends and family, but continuing to work hard and seeing that I'm getting results from it and still enjoying what I'm doing makes it all worth it."
Wanting to continue pursuing high level netball only as long as she's enjoying it, Conlan said that fun is what she refocuses to when things feel tough.
Using that as a motivation to push through the hard times, she said mentality is a huge part of keeping her game at the highest standard.
"I think that's something that I always bring it back to, if I'm ever getting stressed or putting too much pressure on myself, I always bring it back to why I'm playing and who I'm playing for, like myself, people at home, my family, I always bring it back to the why," she said.
"I just make sure that when I go out there each time that I am there to have fun, and it doesn't matter how I play or if I make it, if I don't, as long as I'm happy and I'm enjoying the game."
Feeling the love from her family and friends back home despite the distance between them, she Conlan said their support helps her through.
Lining up for Swifts at the Australian Netball Championships alongside fellow Riverina talents Sophie Fawns, Grace Whyte, and team captain Alison Miller, Conlan said the strength of country girls around her has helped too.
"It was really cool actually to see a few of us, there was four of us from around home that were in the ANC team, which is just crazy," she said.
"It's cool to see they're looking at people from out our way and there's programs and stuff that are developing netballers from our way.
"It was definitely exciting to be there with a few girls from home."
Enjoying a small break from netball ahead of pre-season beginning later this month, Conlan is hopeful to return to Swifts Academy for 2024 alongside her premier league commitments.
Narrowly losing to Manly Warringah in the 2023 grand final, Conlan said she believes the side will fare well in the 2024 season.
Also disappointingly losing the ANC grand final, Conlan said she doesn't feel like getting burnt again.
"I have re-signed with ERNA which I'm super excited about, a lot of the girls from this year have re-signed, which is nice and we'll get to continue building our connections on court," she said.
"I think that we can definitely go all the way and win next year, this was our first year all being together, we had a few new ones come into our team, so just to make the grand final on our first year together was pretty cool.
"If we can just keep building, I think that we'll be there next year as well.
"Losing one was hard, but losing two grand finals was even harder, so hopefully no losing any more."
Enjoying the challenge of playing premier league, Conlan said she's excited to continue pushing herself over the next season.
