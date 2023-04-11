Grace Whyte has taken to the court for NSW in the first day of the National Netball Championships in Darwin.
Strong transitional play from Whyte in the first game earned her nearly a full game in her preferred goal attach position in the 37-25 win.
Left loose by the Tasmanian defence, Whyte was free to run in open space and utilised her shooting confidence from the edge of the circle.
Whyte secured her spot in the under 19s state team after an outstanding 2022 that included selection in the under 17 state team and national team.
Now balancing school, state team commitments, and a call up as a NSW Swifts training partner, Whyte is carving a name for herself as one of the country's top netballers.
NSW did not lose a game in last year's National Netball Championships.
Meanwhile, Barellan local Jake Bourchier has been representing the bush as part of the NSW under 20s men's team competing in the Australian Mens and Mixed Netball Association National Championships in Perth.
The midcourt player travelled to Perth with the side to compete in the week-long championships against the best players in the country.
NSW lost their first game to Victoria but were able to bounce back against Queensland Metro in their second game of the opening day.
At the end of round five NSW had won two games.
Whyte and Bourchier will both compete throughout the week, with Whyte's competition ending on Sunday and Bourchier's on Saturday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
