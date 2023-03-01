The birth of her son and a taste of the top level have reinvigorated Alison Miller in her quest to secure a contract with the NSW Swifts.
First entering the Swifts Academy back in 2018, Miller has been working with the club over the past five years, hoping to earn a contract.
Taking time off following the birth of her son Talanoa in 2021, it was not being able to play that really ignited a new appreciation for her sport.
"I watched Gretel Bueta, and she came back I think it was four months postnatal, and she just came back on, and to me she was like super woman," Miller said.
"She really made it possible to me that you can be a mum first and also not have to give up your career in netball, so that really inspired me to get back."
Approaching the club with a plan to return to play, she found support from the Swifts and her family to get back on court.
"We talked about targets that I needed to achieve to return back to netball safely and at some points my feet weren't quite as quick as my head, but they caught up eventually and I turned to strength and on court training," she said.
"I'm very lucky, the whole of Netball NSW really guided me back onto the court and allowed me to return safely and allowed me to return at an elite level.
"Pre-Talanoa, I was a Swifts training partner and I think I was more just there, and I didn't really appreciate the space and the opportunity that I had, and I think when something like netball is taken away from you for a period of time and you can't actually physically be there and be a part of it, I think being able to return back to that level, and being allowed to return to that level, really made me more determined and made me a better athlete, and I think that was seen," she said.
Pulling on the red dress and making her way on court during the Super Netball pre-season Team Girls Cup on the weekend, Miller surprised herself.
"It was an incredible experience, and it really highlighted to myself that I can play at the most competitive level," she said.
"It added to my hunger and determination, that if I continue to organise my time and sacrifice some time that, I can hopefully one day make it in SSN.
"To be able to play in that red dress alongside another fellow Wagga athlete, Sophie Fawns, was just so surreal.
"I think as a rural and Rivierina representative growing up, you have to have that extra bit of determination and fight, so to be able to play goal shooter alongside her was pretty cool."
Proving she can hold her own at the top level, Miller said she'll be focusing on getting and maintaining good shooting statistics over the coming months.
"The next big tournament for me is the Australian Netball Championships held in August. By playing in that pre-season competition with the Swifts, I know that I can be competitive so going into that I want to be the best shooter in that competition, having the highest volume, highest percentage (of goals) and really making every defender on me have to work extra hard and wanting to be a standout to give me the best possible position for next year," she said.
It's not just 2024 that Miller is looking to though, with intentions of being the next option if there is a shooter called into the playing group for the 2023 season.
"I really saw myself fitting into that elite environment both on and off the court (at Team Girls Cup) so it's definitely something that I'm striving towards," Miller said.
While continuing her training with the Swifts Academy, Miller is also playing in the NSW Premier League for Eastwood Ryde Netball Association.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
