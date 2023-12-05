Upfield selected in 2024 ACT team, focuses on netball with gap year

Wagga's Kaylah Upfield has been re-selected in the ACT under 19s netball team for 2024.
Upfield entered the under 19s side for the first time this year, and is one of just two players returning next season.
A talented shooter, Upfield played for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes through to their 2022 premiership before shifting focus to Canberra based competitions.
Now a top-age player, she's looking forward to taking on more of a leadership role within the group.
"We've only got the two of us returning from last year, so it's definitely a new outfit with a couple of younger girls coming up, so it's exciting to get to work with them and watch them grow as well," Upfield said.
"I'm excited to be in that top age group and leading the team rather than it being my first Nationals.
"It's a bit of a responsibility but it's one that I'm willing to take on, it comes part and parcel with being an older player and a returning player, so I'm excited to have that extra responsibility and I think it'll work well, being that I've gone to Nationals before it won't be as nerve-wracking as it was last year."
Alongside her state team duties, Upfield has also been selected for the Capital Darters Academy.
She'll also return to the ACT state league competition with Arawang and confirmed she'll play premier league but couldn't say with who.
Finishing her high school studies this year, Upfield said with so much netball on her plate in 2024, she's planning a gap year to focus on it all.
"I'll be taking a gap year next year, adjusting to that extreme load I'll be under, I think II'll need the extra time," she said.
"I do want to go to uni in 2025, but I think I'll just need to focus on netball for the next year and see where it takes me."
Taking every opportunity that comes her way, Upfield said while she's enjoying netball she doesn't have her heart set on securing a Super Netball contract.
"Honestly it's not something I have my heart set on, I'm not saying I wouldn't give it a go if the opportunity arose, but I think it's obviously very hard in Australia, if you think of all the girls that play netball and there's only I think 90 Super Netball contracts, it's quite hard to crack any of those top ranks, but I guess I'll just keep taking the opportunities that come and see where that leads me to," she said.
Taking time to adjust to expectations and commitment this season, Upfield said she's excited for what lies ahead.
