The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wagga psychiatrist Luke Johnson loses registration over professional misconduct

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 17 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga psychiatrist Dr Luke Johnson has lost his registration for two years over professional misconduct. Picture by Shutterstock
Wagga psychiatrist Dr Luke Johnson has lost his registration for two years over professional misconduct. Picture by Shutterstock

A Wagga psychiatrist who had been sleeping with a loaded gun beside his bed has lost his registration after engaging in a sexual relationship with a patient more than half his age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.