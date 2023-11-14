The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

Minor win as new footbridge for Wagga Inland Rail announced and infrastructure report to be released

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 15 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wagga man has hailed a small victory amid ongoing concerns over the future impact of the Inland Rail Project on the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.