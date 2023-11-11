The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Coolamon mayor David McCann responds to Transport for NSW over crossing concerns

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 12 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Riverina mayor is continuing his fight to get the government's support to have a second town rail crossing installed to alleviate emergency access woes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.