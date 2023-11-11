A Riverina mayor is continuing his fight to get the government's support to have a second town rail crossing installed to alleviate emergency access woes.
Coolamon mayor David McCann said his council has been in a 10-year battle with Transport for NSW about installing a second crossing to prevent blocked access to emergency hubs when trains pass through.
The issue was brought to light after Coolamon resident Liam Armstrong's access to the hospital was almost cut off by a freight train.
His mother was in the passenger seat of his car at the time and had stopped breathing.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Transport for NSW denied issues around the Cowabbie Street crossing ever being raised to them.
"Transport for NSW have not had any previous concerns raised to us regarding the level crossing on Cowabbie Street," the spokesperson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We will work with UGLRL, as the rail infrastructure managers, and Coolamon Shire Council, as the road manager, to investigate the concerns raised."
In response to Transport for NSW's statement, Cr McCann said suggestion the concerns had not been raised was not entirely true.
"Coolamon Shire Council has raised the issue of a second crossing in Coolamon with Transport for NSW at every available opportunity for at least a decade," he said.
"In fact, the second crossing is identified in the Regional Economic Development Strategy (RDS) which is a NSW government document and to which Transport for NSW has input and an important role to play.
The latest incident is one of many that have been raised with council, which has resulted in the issue being included as a need in the RDS document.
"Coolamon Shire Council looks forward to working collaboratively with Transport for NSW to find a solution which is in the best interest of our growing community," Cr McCann said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.