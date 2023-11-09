The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Updated

Man killed in serious truck, car crash on Sturt Highway past Gillenbah, west of Narrandera

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 9 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was killed when his car collided with a truck near Narrandera on Thursday morning. Pictures from file, Google Earth
A man was killed when his car collided with a truck near Narrandera on Thursday morning. Pictures from file, Google Earth

A man has died after a car and truck collided on the Sturt Highway near Narrandera on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.