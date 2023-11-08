The state's corrections minister has been grilled over the shock decision to return the management of Junee's privately-run jail to the state government.
Anoulack Chanthivong struggled to answer questions about the Labor government's decision as he was repeatedly asked about the Junee Correctional Centre during a budget estimates hearing in the NSW Parliament on Wednesday.
The prison has been run by the US-owned GEO Group since it opened in 1993, but the company's contract will not be renewed when it expires in 2025.
When asked by Nationals MLC Bronnie Taylor during Wednesday's hearing if he had ever visited the Junee jail, the minister refused to answer the question directly, before eventually declaring he would travel to the town "in due course".
Asked how many staff were currently employed at the correctional centre or whether there would be any job losses as a result of the management change, Mr Chanthivong suggested it was "a bit over 300" and that "the current operations of Junee are not expected to change".
"We have a 17-month transition period. Of course we will continue to consult with all stakeholders at Junee and the local community," he said.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke slammed the minister over the move and said his failure to provide clear answers to opposition questioning was "deeply concerning".
"This decision is looking murkier by the day," Ms Cooke said.
"Either the minister is not across his brief, or he was deliberately avoiding questions around the Labor government's decision to take over the running of the Junee Correctional Centre."
Ms Cooke said the minister was "unable to provide any credible rationale for the decision and instead hid behind technical jargon".
"By his own admission, the minister failed to consult the community about the decision and made no firm commitments to come to Junee and speak face-to-face with those that are impacted directly on the ground," she said.
"In contrast the minister freely admitted to meeting with the union, multiple times, and refused to deny speaking with the Public Service Association about the Junee facility."
Ms Cooke said the minister "must come out of hiding, clear his diary, and make every effort to get to Junee as soon as possible, to front-up and provide the vital answers the community deserves".
Opposition corrections spokesperson Mark Taylor also called on the minister to come clean on what he claimed was a "back-door union deal that will result in a $15 million hit to the budget".
"GEO Group has successfully managed the Junee Correctional Centre for over 30 years, as evidenced by the latest extension to their current contract," Mr Taylor said.
He also raised concerns about the impact Sydney unions could have on the centre after it is "handed over to the heavily-unionised Corrective Services NSW".
"The minister has not even visited Junee Correctional Centre. It's like he is wearing a Public Services Association-issued ankle bracelet and, every time it buzzes, he rings the PSA head office for instructions," he said.
Responding to criticism, Mr Chanthivong told The Daily Advertiser there was no turning back and the government had made the right move.
"The existing contract for Junee Correctional Centre will expire in March 2025 and the government has made the decision not to renew it," he said.
"This decision will result in better jobs for the local community, a facility that is better integrated with broader corrections system and it isn't expected cost the taxpayer more.
"Publicly-run facilities also have access to government-wide services, including the NSW Justice Health system.
"This is just the beginning of the transition and we'll be engaging with the community over that period."
Earlier this year, Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame found inadequate access to health services was a major contributor to Aboriginal inmate Reuben Button's death at the Junee Correctional Centre.
Workers have taken repeated industrial action at Junee, including a walk off in April that caused extended lock-ins for inmates.
In a statement following last week's announcement, GEO said its was disappointed by the decision not to undertake a new tender process.
"Our staff have worked tirelessly to forge strong and enduring partnerships with local stakeholders to deliver a safe and secure facility, while promoting better outcomes for the people entrusted in GEO's care," it said in a statement.
"Even though staff are disappointed by this decision, and given the uncertainties and challenges brought about by transitioning to a new employer, GEO and its staff will work with the NSW government to ensure a smooth handover."
