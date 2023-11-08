The Daily Advertiser
NSW Corrections Minister Anoulack Chanthivong stumbles through Junee jail grilling

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 8 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
NSW corrections ministers Anoulack Chanthivong faced a grilling on the government's move to privatise the Junee Correctional Centre during a Budget Estimates hearing this week.
The state's corrections minister has been grilled over the shock decision to return the management of Junee's privately-run jail to the state government.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

