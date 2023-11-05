The Daily Advertiser
Detours as roundabout build begins at Holbrook Road, Dunns Road intersection

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
November 6 2023 - 5:00am
Detours will be in place from next week as work to transform a busy southern Wagga crossroads intersection into a roundabout gets under way.

