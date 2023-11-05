Detours will be in place from next week as work to transform a busy southern Wagga crossroads intersection into a roundabout gets under way.
Wagga City Council has revealed the work at the Holbrook Road and Dunns Road/Lloyd Road junction will begin on November 13, as work continues on the multimillion-dollar Dunns Road upgrade project.
The council said road closures and detours will be in place for the duration of the works, which are expected to continue into early 2024, weather permitting.
Holbrook Road will remain open to northbound and southbound traffic throughout the project, with restrictions in place.
However, there will be no access for traffic travelling east or west for the duration of the works and detours will be in place.
Traffic west of Holbrook Road (from Dunns Road) will be diverted via Currawang Drive and Mirbelia Drive.
Traffic east of Holbrook Road (from Lloyd Road) will be diverted via Mallee Road, Springvale Drive and Featherwood Drive.
The council's director of strategy and projects, Phil McMurray, said the roundabout was necessary to improve safety for motorists.
"It is expected traffic will increase at this already busy intersection once Dunns Road reopens," Mr McMurray said.
"There will be detours through residential streets for the duration of the project, so we encourage motorists to take care, and for residents to exercise caution while there is extra traffic about.
"We appreciate the patience of residents and motorists as the works take place to improve the conditions of the Holbrook Road and Dunns Road intersection."
The expected work timeframe includes a temporary pause in works over the Christmas period.
The roundabout forms part of the $8.3 million Dunns Road upgrade project, which also includes sealing the unsealed section of Dunns Road and the upgrade of the road's intersection with the Olympic Highway.
Dunns Road has become a popular short cut for people heading to Wagga from the south.
The original road was narrow, undulating and unsealed. The council said as traffic volumes increased, accidents began occurring at a disproportionate rate to the traffic using the road.
"A 2018 traffic count confirmed that 331 vehicles use the road daily at the western end of the existing sub divisional development," the council said.
"Once the upgrade is completed, it is anticipated that traffic volumes are likely to increase to 1000 vehicles per day."
A right-hand turning lane at the Olympic Highway and Dunns Road intersection is currently being constructed, with one lane of the highway closed and traffic control in place 24/7.
Dunns Road between the Olympic Highway and Kunzea Place remains closed in both directions.
Traffic updates for council projects can be found on the Live Traffic NSW App or online at livetraffic.com
