The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

RivMed Wagga hosts 'best' Yandarra Festival yet

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 5 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A surprise visit from three NRL powerhouses, free haircuts and a talent show may have been cause for excitement at the annual Yandarra Festival, but the days symbolism is what meant the most to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.