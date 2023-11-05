A surprise visit from three NRL powerhouses, free haircuts and a talent show may have been cause for excitement at the annual Yandarra Festival, but the days symbolism is what meant the most to the community.
More than 1000 residents flocked to Jack Mission Oval in Ashmont on Sunday to celebrate Yandarra Day, which means 'coming together' in Wiradjuri.
The festival is sponsored by RivMed and celebrates the resettlement of our First Nations people in Wagga through the First Nations Family Resettlement Scheme.
Aunty Dot Whyman said Yandarra Day is about giving back to the community.
"It was a really well organised and run event which is thanks to the Yandarra Sub Committee and Jane Simpson from RivMed," Aunty Whyman said.
The festival hasn't been held in Wagga for the last four years due to COVID-19, but made a return bigger and better than ever before.
RivMed Chief executive Peta Larsen said the community feedback was that this year's Yandarra Festival was the best one yet.
"We really wanted to come back together after four years and put on the biggest and best Yandarra Festival and we think we did just that," she said.
"The community feedback has been that this was the best one yet."
Ms Larsen said it was nice to hear such a positive response given how close the day is to many people's hearts.
"It means a lot to the community," she said.
With such a positive response, Ms Larsen is hoping more people will get behind the event next year.
"Next year we are hoping the community will really get behind the event so we can go even bigger and better again and hopefully get some sponsors," she said.
The event saw plenty of activities to keep community members amused, with tradition dance groups, rides, service providers, a barbecue, bush tucker, workshops and plenty more.
There was no shortage of entertainment either, with RivMed's Got Talent quest bringing in brave performers including 10-year-old Mercede Prowse who sung Little Things by Jessica Mauboy.
"I went in the quest because it's such a good prize, and everyone gets a prize no matter if you win," Miss Prowse said.
"I think they should do this more often."
NRL players Jarome Luai, Jesse McLean and Ezra Mam also made appearances at the festival, flying into Wagga specifically for the event.
